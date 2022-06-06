Membership : Access or Sign Up
Northern Ireland rider Davy Morgan killed at Isle of Man TT crash

Morgan, 52, was competing in the first Supersport Race of the event when the accident occured during his final lap.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jun 2022, 10:32 PM
Morgan was known for his distinctive pink helmet.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NORTHERN IRELAND RIDER Davy Morgan has been killed in an accident at the Isle of Man TT Races on Monday.

This year’s Isle of Man TT is the first to be held in three years, and three competitors have died at the event over the last six days.

Olivier Lavorel, a French sidecar passenger, died of injuries sustained in a crash on Saturday, while British Supersport rider Mark Purslow died after an accident during TT qualifying last Wednesday.

Isle of Man TT confirmed the tragic news of Morgan’s death via a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Davy Morgan, 52, from Saintfield, Northern Ireland was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races,” the statement read.

“The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone on the mountain section of the Course.

“Davy was a highly experienced TT competitor, having contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race, and today’s Supersport Race was his 80th TT start.

“Davy’s TT career included a 7th -place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best 5th -place finish in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

“Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas. His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

