Northern Ireland rider Davy Morgan killed at Isle of Man TT crash

Morgan was known for his distinctive pink helmet.

Morgan was known for his distinctive pink helmet.

NORTHERN IRELAND RIDER Davy Morgan has been killed in an accident at the Isle of Man TT Races on Monday.

Morgan, 52, was competing in the first Supersport Race of the event when the accident occured during his final lap.

This year’s Isle of Man TT is the first to be held in three years, and three competitors have died at the event over the last six days.

Advertisement

Olivier Lavorel, a French sidecar passenger, died of injuries sustained in a crash on Saturday, while British Supersport rider Mark Purslow died after an accident during TT qualifying last Wednesday.

Isle of Man TT confirmed the tragic news of Morgan’s death via a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Davy Morgan, 52, from Saintfield, Northern Ireland was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races,” the statement read.

It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm the loss of Davy Morgan following an incident on the final lap of the first Supersport Race of the TT 2022.



We extend our deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends. pic.twitter.com/dq7jDizhkG — Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) June 6, 2022

“The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone on the mountain section of the Course.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Davy was a highly experienced TT competitor, having contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race, and today’s Supersport Race was his 80th TT start.

“Davy’s TT career included a 7th -place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best 5th -place finish in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

“Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas. His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.”