Ex-Brighton midfielder no longer 'comfortable in football culture' as he quits the game at 30

Davy Propper is challenged by Virgil van Dijk while playing for Brighton in a Premier League game against Liverpool in November 2019.

Davy Propper is challenged by Virgil van Dijk while playing for Brighton in a Premier League game against Liverpool in November 2019.

FORMER DUTCH INTERNATIONAL and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper today announced his retirement from professional football, citing lack of motivation and isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Propper, 30, who scored three goals in 19 appearances for the Netherlands, was released from his contract with the southern Dutch club, which was to last until mid-2023, PSV said.

“I find it exceptionally difficult to maintain the discipline needed for optimal performance and to have my life completely dominated by a frantic football schedule,” Propper said in the statement, issued by PSV.

“The corona period and the lack of visits from family and friends did me no good then either,” Propper said, referring to his time with English Premier League side Brighton from 2017 until mid-last year.

He returned to PSV in June, saying he hoped playing at his former club would “bring back the joy of playing football.”

“Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be so easy, partly because I don’t feel comfortable in football culture.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“I don’t want that anymore and that’s why I’m done with it now,” Propper said.

© AFP 2022