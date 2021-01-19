BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Davy Russell delighted to be back in the saddle following neck injury

No date set for Russell’s race-riding return.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 2:29 PM
10 minutes ago 87 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5329226
Davy Russell was back on a horse on Tuesday (file photo).
Davy Russell was back on a horse on Tuesday (file photo).
Davy Russell was back on a horse on Tuesday (file photo).

DAVY RUSSELL RODE out on Tuesday for the first time since suffering an injury at Limerick in October.

The former champion jockey fractured two vertebrae in his neck and dislocated another when Doctor Duffy fell at the first in the Munster National.

Russell was in a neck brace for months, but recently had that removed and took another important step in his recovery at Gordon Elliott’s yard.

Riding Presenting Percy, among others, the Grand National-winning pilot was delighted to be back in the saddle, but is refusing to set a comeback date.

With Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown on the horizon, however, he has plenty to aim for.

“I was certainly happy to be back out and there were no dramas,” said Russell.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I rode a couple of nice horses this morning and it was a nice feeling.

“It’s exciting to be honest, but I still haven’t set a target to be back – I need to go back to the doctor and go through all that.

“The toughest part is still ahead of me really, I need to get fit and lose some weight! Getting race-fit is the most important thing, but hopefully I can crack on now.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie