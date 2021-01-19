Davy Russell delighted to be back in the saddle following neck injury

Davy Russell was back on a horse on Tuesday (file photo).

Davy Russell was back on a horse on Tuesday (file photo).

DAVY RUSSELL RODE out on Tuesday for the first time since suffering an injury at Limerick in October.

The former champion jockey fractured two vertebrae in his neck and dislocated another when Doctor Duffy fell at the first in the Munster National.

Russell was in a neck brace for months, but recently had that removed and took another important step in his recovery at Gordon Elliott’s yard.

Riding Presenting Percy, among others, the Grand National-winning pilot was delighted to be back in the saddle, but is refusing to set a comeback date.

With Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown on the horizon, however, he has plenty to aim for.

“I was certainly happy to be back out and there were no dramas,” said Russell.

“I rode a couple of nice horses this morning and it was a nice feeling.

“It’s exciting to be honest, but I still haven’t set a target to be back – I need to go back to the doctor and go through all that.

“The toughest part is still ahead of me really, I need to get fit and lose some weight! Getting race-fit is the most important thing, but hopefully I can crack on now.”