Advertisement
Wednesday 11 January 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Read Next
More Stories
Davy Russell.
Davy Russell making riding return to cover for injured Kennedy
Dual National hero only announced retirement after winner last month.
1.7k
0
44 minutes ago

DAVY RUSSELL IS to come out of retirement to cover for Jack Kennedy while the current Irish championship leader is on the sidelines with a broken leg.

Russell only retired last month, after riding a winner at Thurles on 18 December.

The 43-year-old – who won the Grand National twice on Tiger Roll and the Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Lord Windermere – had been a key part of the riding team at Gordon Elliott’s along with Kennedy.

However, with Kennedy now out of action in the lead up to the big spring festivals, Russell has reversed his decision and will resume his career at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Russell said: “After meeting with Gordon today, I have decided to come out of retirement and ride for the short period while Jack is on the sidelines.

“It’s only been a matter of weeks since I retired, and I actually rode more out this morning than I have in many years.

“We are a close team in Cullentra and after what happened last weekend, I want to help the team through a difficult few weeks.

“The plan is to resume riding in Fairyhouse on Saturday and Punchestown on Sunday.”

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     