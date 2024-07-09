Bohs and St Pat's in hunt for former Ireland U21 star Dawson Devoy

DAWSON DEVOY LOOKS set for a return to the League of Ireland with at least two clubs currently vying for his signature.

St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians are understood to be in the mix for the former Republic of Ireland U21 international.

Devoy joined MK Dons in League One from Bohs in 2022 and spent the second half of last season on loan with Swindon Town in League Two.

In total he made 74 appearances in England and despite having one year left on his contract the Meath native is keen on a homecoming.

Devoy (left) in action against Adam O'Reilly of St Pat's in 2022. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The midfielder made his debut in the League of Ireland as a 17-year-old after breaking through at Dalymount Park and impressed for Bohs under former boss Keith Long.

St Pat’s manager Stephen Kenny is in the process of rebuilding his squad and the 22-year-old’s arrival would be a significant coup.

As well as an emotional attachment to Bohs also being a factor, with former teammate for club and country Ross Tierney also returning to Phibsborough during this transfer window, Devoy worked with current manager Alan Reynolds in the Ireland set-up.