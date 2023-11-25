Bohemians strenghten by signing exciting winger Dayle Rooney

DAYLE ROONEY SAYS he is relishing the challenge with Bohemians after agreeing what the club described as “a multi-year deal.”

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract that will see him become a full-time professional at Dalymount Park.

Advertisement

Rooney was a standout performer for Drogheda United in the Premier Division last season but has opted to move to the Dublin club despite a takeover in Louth that saw manager Kevin Doherty agree a full-time deal.

“Bohs are a huge club, and my local club, so I can’t wait to get going. This is the club I want to settle at, show what I am capable of and hopefully be here for a long time,” Rooney explained, citing a desire to make up for losing the FAI Cup final to St Patrick’s Athletic.

“Growing up in Ballymun, a lot of my friends are Bohs fans so I know what the club is about. They are all delighted for me too, so this is the happiest I’ve ever been coming into a new team.

✍️ Bohemian FC is delighted to confirm the signing of winger Dayle Rooney on a multi-year deal: https://t.co/GWSgEkqefO



❤️🖤 Welcome to Dalymount Park, Dayle. pic.twitter.com/yoE6jlVfqh — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) November 25, 2023

“I feel the team here will have a fire in their belly after the disappointment of losing the final, and we all want to push on now from that. There is a lot of expectation at the club but that is what you want as a player.

“I am relishing the challenge, I am really looking forward to going full-time and kicking on. It is the right next step for me at the right time, and I really want to settle here and kick on on the pitch.

“There are some great players here already. They will make me better and I hope I can make them better, and I can’t wait to meet them. I am a player who tries to make things happen – assists and scoring goals. I can’t wait to get started.”