Days after beating Man United, Leipzig top Bundesliga

Leipzig have gone top of the Bundesliga.

FRESH FROM knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League in midweek, RB Leipzig saw off Werder Bremen 2-0 on Saturday to leapfrog Bayern Munich into top spot in the Bundesliga table.

Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer converted a penalty and Dani Olmo, who shone in the attacking midfield role, grabbed a first-half goal for the hosts.

The victory left Leipzig a point clear of defending champions Bayern, who can regain first place at FC Union later on Saturday in Berlin.

The home win capped a good week for Leipzig, who knocked United out of Europe on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund, also through to the knock-out stages in Europe, lost ground in the title race, dropping to fifth, after crashing 5-1 at home to Stuttgart, whose winger Silas Wamangituka netted twice.