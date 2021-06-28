Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 28 June 2021
Andy Lee to join BBC commentary legend Mike Costello on DAZN's new boxing broadcast team

BBC veteran Costello and Lee will provide commentary while Maya Jama will present the coverage for future Matchroom shows in the UK.

By Gavan Casey Monday 28 Jun 2021, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago
FORMER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD champion and current boxing trainer Andy Lee will form a commentary duo with legendary British broadcaster Mike Costello as part of DAZN’s new boxing broadcast team for all Matchroom UK events.

Lee, who currently trains World heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, will predominantly perform co-commentary duties alongside lead commentator Costello, a veteran of seven Olympics and countless world-title fights who will consequently leave his role with the BBC.

Beginning with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom’s Fight Camp next month, DAZN’s coverage will be presented by Maya Jama, whose own broadcasting career has seen her anchor a variety of flagship shows, both on TV and radio, on a range of the UK’s leading channels.

Most recently, Jama co-presented the BBC’s Save Our Summer as well as Year-Late Euros with former England striker Peter Crouch.

Leading sports presenter Laura Woods, who has risen to prominence through her award-winning work at Sky Sports and TalkSport, will fulfil a more roving co-presenter/reporter role on DAZN’s UK-based boxing broadcasts.

pjimage (6) Maya Jama (L) and Laura Woods (R).

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew will make his own jump from Sky, a permanent one, to provide punditry, while fan favourites Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker will continue to co-present build-up coverage during Matchroom’s fight weeks, a gig they have made their own since first teaming up in September 2018.

Commentator Costello said: “I’ve had such a great time at the BBC for so long that I’ve always said it would take something special to persuade me to leave that role and I get the impression this is that ‘something special’.

“I love the energy, ambition and passion around this new venture with DAZN and Matchroom. From black and white television, boxing was one of the most popular sports where televised sports were growing. We then moved into the PPV and satellite era. Over the decades, boxing has tended to move with the times in the media landscape and I think this is the next step of that journey.

The clearest challenge is that on radio, the task is to paint the pictures; on television the task is to add to what the viewers can already see. It’s a very different style of commentary but I have to bring all my experience from ringside on radio into television. This to me this is one of the attractions of the new role is taking on a new challenge at this stage of my career.

“This is a great chance for the big fights to happen more regularly and I’m looking forward to being the voice at ringside for many big nights to come.”

Presenter Jama added: “I am thrilled to be joining DAZN and Matchroom. I’ve always loved boxing and this is a whole new adventure for me which I can’t wait to begin. I’m hoping to bring a new energy, flavour and vibe to one of my favourite sports and couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside such a fantastic and world class team.”

DAZN is currently available in Ireland at an introductory price of €1.99 per month, which is expected to rise after the completion of Matchroom’s Fight Camp later this summer.

The streaming giant is now the exclusive home of Katie Taylor fights in Ireland, the UK and worldwide after Hearn’s decision to part company with Sky Sports and partner solely with DAZN.

Gavan Casey
