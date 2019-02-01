All-Dublin clash for 2018 finalists DCU - here's the the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final draw

WITH EIGHT TEAMS left in the race for the Fitzgibbon Cup and reigning champions UL dumped out, 2018 finalists DCU will face TU Dublin City Campus (formerly DIT) in an all-Dublin quarter-final.

Last night Cork IT booked their spot with a win over Waterford IT, and next up for the Leesiders is Limerick’s Mary Immaculate Collage, two-time champions themselves.

Elsewhere last night, Cork star Shane Kingston and Kerry’s Shane Conway played key roles as UCC sealed their progression. They now face IT Carlow

And NUIG, the side that knocked the title holders out of the competition last week, travel to UL’s cross-city rivals LIT — who are inspired by Clare star Peter Duggan — next as they both bid for a semi-final berth.

All four fixtures will take place on Thursday, 7 February, and extra time will be played if necessary.

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals:

UCC v IT Carlow

LIT v NUIG

DCU v TU Dublin City Campus (formerly DIT)

Mary I v CIT

* First team have home advantage

The Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final line up looks something like this.

UCC v IT Carlow

LIT v NUIG

DCU v DIT

Mary I v CIT#FitzgibbonCup #FirstClassRivals #Hurling #GAA — Matt O'Callaghan (@MattOCall) January 31, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: