History at Dalymount as DCU crowned Collingwood Cup champions for the first time

DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY [DCU] have been crowned Collingwood Cup champions for the first time in their history.

DCU captain Eric Whelan lifts the cup. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Scoreless after both normal time and extra time, it took a penalty shootout to separate them from Ulster University, as DCU were 4-1 winners on spot kicks.

Dalymount Park hosted the 100th Collingwood Cup decider, which was also the Dublin college’s first-ever final appearance.

They had advanced to the decider courtesy of a 5-1 victory over 2019 runners-up University of Limerick, after their shock win over University College Dublin on Monday.

After also edging UCD on penalties, their cross-city rivals did it again today at the home of Bohemians against Ulster University, who were 2-1 winners against defending champions University College Cork in their semi-final battle.

David Mugalu, Tristan Noack-Hofmann and Sean McCarthy were all on target for DCU in the decider shootout, but it was star striker Jack O’Connor who struck the decisive blow and sealed the title for Declan Roche’s side.

The victory comes as DCU celebrates its 40th anniversary, while captain Eric Whelan was named Player of the Tournament.

Result

DCU 0-0 UU (DCU win 4-1 on penalties)

Source: Third Level Football.

