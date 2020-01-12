This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipp's Darcy hits 0-15 yet Kildare's Burke inspires DCU to victory over UL

A three-point success for the home side in today’s game.

By Daire Walsh Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 4,522 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4962740
Cian Darcy impressed for UL today.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cian Darcy impressed for UL today.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DCU 0-21
UL 0-18

Daire Walsh reports from DCU Sportsground

JAMES BURKE RECORDED 0-13 against University of Limerick at St Clare’s to give DCU a perfect start to their Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Group A campaign.

Despite the best efforts of Cian Darcy and Kyle Hayes for their opponents, the Dublin college are on the brink of reaching the knockout stages ahead of next week’s trip to Maynooth University.

With Darcy and Limerick attacker Hayes in fine form, six-time champions UL moved three points clear on 11 minutes. However, the longer the contest progressed, the more confident the hosts became.

Full-forward James Burke ended the opening period with 0-6 to his name and it was his stoppage-time free that edged DCU in front at the break (0-9 to 0-8). The elusive Darcy – who amassed an astonishing final haul of 15 points – swiftly restored parity on the restart and there was little to separate the sides throughout the third-quarter.

Yet, unanswered points courtesy of Burke (two), Fergal Whitely and Kilkenny star John Donnelly subsequently provided DCU with significant breathing space. Darcy continued to lead the charge for UL, but they ultimately couldn’t rein in the Metropolitan challenge.

Half-back Brian Ryan added his second point of the game on 59 minutes before an outstanding Burke effort on the right-wing finally sealed a deserved triumph for DCU.

Scorers for DCU: James Burke 0-13 (11f), Brian Ryan, Fergal Whitely 0-2 each, Damien Reck, Conor Firman, John Donnelly, Rory O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for University of Limerick: Cian Darcy 0-15 (10f), Kyle Hayes 0-2, Ross Hayes 0-1.

DCU

1. Oisin Foley (Wexford)

2. Lee Gannon (Dublin)
3. Paddy Smyth (Dublin)
4. John Curran (Waterford)

5. Brian Ryan (Limerick)
6. Conor Burke (Dublin)
7. Daire Grey (Dublin)

8. Damien Reck (Wexford)
9. Conor Firman (Wexford)

12. John Donnelly (Kilkenny)
11. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)
10. Fergal Whitely (Dublin)

13. Conor Hearne (Wexford)
14. James Burke (Kildare)
15. Donal Burke (Dublin)

Subs:

25. Rian Boran (Kildare) for Hearne (48)
23. Jim Ryan (Kilkenny) for Reck (56)
29. Jesse Roberts (Kilkenny) for Firman (62)
27. Diarmuid O’Brien (Galway) for D Burke (62)

University of Limerick

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtariffe, Cork)
6. Michael Carey (Kilkenny)
4. Eddie Gunning (Na Piarsaigh, Cork)

5. Padraic Campion (Drom-Inch, Tipperary)
12. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill, Tipperary)
7. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, Tipperary)
8. Jack Shelly (Tipperary)

21. Ross Hayes (Clare)
11. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)
14. Padraic O’Loughlin (Clare)

13. Rian Considine (Clare)
20. Cian Darcy (Kiruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)
15. Billy Power (Waterford)

Subs:

28. Killian McDermott (Clare) for McGrath (40)
23. Shane Neville (Tipperary) for Power (45)
19. Kevin McDonald (Carlow) for Lynch (52)
22. Jack Kenny (Galway) for Considine (55)
26. Oisin Flannery (Galway) for R Hayes (55)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

