Dublin and Monaghan stars lead the way as DCU crowned Sigerson Cup champions

DCU 0-14

IT Carlow 0-07

Sinéad Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground

DCU HAVE BEEN crowned 2020 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup champions after a seven-point win over IT Carlow on home soil.

Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford kicked three frees for the Glasnevin college, while Monaghan star David Garland chipped in with four points.

Dublin forward Paddy Small also accounted for two of Paddy Christie’s side’s 14 points, as the college landed their fifth title.

More to follow.

(Starting teams below.)

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (Donegal)

3. Brendan McCole (Donegal)

4. Daniel Corcoran (Louth)

5. Kevin Flynn (Kildare)

6. Sean MacMahon (Dublin)

7. Declan Monaghan (Dublin)

8 Jordan Morrissey (Carlow)

9. Sean Bugler (Dublin)

34. Shane Carthy (Dublin)

11. Micheál Bannigan (Monaghan)

12. Brian Stack (Roscommon)

13. Thomas Edward Donohoe (Cavan)

14. Paddy Small (Dublin)

15. David Garland (Monaghan)

IT Carlow

1. Killian Roche (Cooraclare, Clare)

2. Josh Moore (Rathvilly, Carlow)

3. Richard Hitchcock (Portlaoise, Laois)

4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill, Meath)

5. Conor Doyle (Rathvilly, Carlow)

6. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen, Laois)

7. Cathal Walsh (Monageer/Boolavogue, Wexford)

8. Niall Hughes (Kilanerin, Wexford)

9. Sean Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Cork)

10. Padraig O’Toole (Kiltegan, Wicklow)

11. Chris Byrne (Clane, Kildare)

12. Adam Steed (St Laurence’s, Kildare)

13. Cian Farrell (Edenderry, Offaly)

14. Jack Walsh (Gracefield, Offaly)

15. Evan Lowry (Killeshin, Laois)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

