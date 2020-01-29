This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin and Monaghan stars lead the way as DCU crowned Sigerson Cup champions

The third-level decider took place at the DCU Sportsground, and it’s a fifth title for the hosts.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 9:04 PM
A fifth title for DCU.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
A fifth title for DCU.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DCU 0-14

IT Carlow 0-07

Sinéad Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground 

DCU HAVE BEEN crowned 2020 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup champions after a seven-point win over IT Carlow on home soil.

Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford kicked three frees for the Glasnevin college, while Monaghan star David Garland chipped in with four points. 

Dublin forward Paddy Small also accounted for two of Paddy Christie’s side’s 14 points, as the college landed their fifth title.

More to follow.

(Starting teams below.)

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (Donegal)
3. Brendan McCole (Donegal)
4. Daniel Corcoran (Louth)

5. Kevin Flynn (Kildare)
6. Sean MacMahon (Dublin)
7. Declan Monaghan (Dublin)

8 Jordan Morrissey (Carlow)
9. Sean Bugler (Dublin)

34. Shane Carthy (Dublin)
11. Micheál Bannigan (Monaghan)
12. Brian Stack (Roscommon)

13. Thomas Edward Donohoe (Cavan)
14. Paddy Small (Dublin)
15. David Garland (Monaghan)

IT Carlow

1. Killian Roche (Cooraclare, Clare)

2. Josh Moore (Rathvilly, Carlow) 
3. Richard Hitchcock (Portlaoise, Laois)
4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill, Meath)

5. Conor Doyle (Rathvilly, Carlow) 
6. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen, Laois)
7. Cathal Walsh (Monageer/Boolavogue, Wexford)

8. Niall Hughes (Kilanerin, Wexford)
9. Sean Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Cork)

10. Padraig O’Toole (Kiltegan, Wicklow)
11. Chris Byrne (Clane, Kildare)
12. Adam Steed (St Laurence’s, Kildare)

13. Cian Farrell (Edenderry, Offaly)
14. Jack Walsh (Gracefield, Offaly)
15. Evan Lowry (Killeshin, Laois)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie



