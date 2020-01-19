This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

7 goals for DCU in 26-point win as they book Sigerson Cup semi-final with UCD

Paddy Christie’s side overcame Queen’s University Belfast.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 4:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,620 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4971509
DCU manager Paddy Christie.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
DCU manager Paddy Christie.
DCU manager Paddy Christie.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DCU 7-14
Queen’s University 0-9

Sinead Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground

A DUBLIN DERBY awaits in the Sigerson Cup semi-final after DCU inflicted a 26-point defeat on Queen’s University Belfast to book a final-four date with city rivals UCD.

Monaghan’s Micheál Bannigan starred for DCU, hitting 2-4 for Paddy Christie’s side who produced a dominant performance at home, hitting seven goals in all.

The hosts accelerated into an early lead and were 1-3 to 0-1 in front inside the opening 10 minutes, with Cavan forward Thomas Edward Donohoe finding the back of the net.

They added two more goals before the end of the half through Brannigan and defender Kevin Flynn to push DCU into a 3-9 to 0-3 lead at the break.

DCU cracked home four more goals after the restart to power their way into the Sigerson Cup semi-final.

More to follow…

Scorers for DCU: Micheál Brannigan 2-4 (1f), Brian Stack 1-2, Thomas Edward Donohoe 1-1, Kevin Flynn 1-1, Stephen Smith 1-1, David Garland 1-2 (1f), Declan Monaghan, Sean Bugler, Paddy Small (0-1 each).

Scorers for Queen’s University Belfast: Darragh McGurn 0-4 (1f), Odhran Eastwood 0-2 (2f), Tiarnan Bogue, Daniel McGuinness, Donal McKeever (0-1 each).

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (Donegal)
3. Brendan McCole (Donegal)
4. Daniel Corcoran (Louth)

5. Kevin Flynn (Kildare)
6. Sean MacMahon (Dublin)
7. Declan Monaghan (Dublin)

8 Jordan Morrissey (Carlow)
9. Sean Bugler (Dublin)

34. Shane Carthy (Dublin)
11. Micheál Brannigan (Monaghan)
12. Brian Stack (Roscommon)

13. Thomas Edward Donohoe (Cavan)
14. Paddy Small (Dublin)
15. David Garland (Monaghan)

Subs:

25. Stephen Smith (Dublin) for Donohoe (35)
28. Tom Fox (Dublin) for Bugler (35)
18. Shehroz Akram (Mayo) for Flynn (41)
10. Mark Barry (Laois) for Carthy (45)
26. Shane Tierney (Offaly) for Garland (45)

Queen’s University Belfast

1. Eoghan Mullholland (Armagh)

2. Oisin Lappin (Armagh)
27. Adam Lynch (Armagh)
4. Peter Fagan (Down)

5. Daniel McGuinnes (Down)
6. Callum O’Neill (Armagh)
7. Ardan McAvoy (Down)

29. Donal McKeever (Down)
9. Ciaran Higgins (Armagh)

10. Ruairi Campbell (Down)
11. Cathal Gorman (Down)
12. Tiarnan Bogue (Fermanagh)

13. Eamon Fyfe (Antrim)
14. Darragh McGurn (Fermanagh)
15. Odhran Eastwood (Antrim)

Subs
24. Brendan Gallen for Campbell (18)
26. Brendan Haveron (Armagh) for O’Neill (41)
19. Conor Cox (Down) for Gorman (41)
23. Aidan Fullerton for Eastwood (45)
8. Emmett Deane for Ciaran Higgins (51)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie