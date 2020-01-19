7 goals for DCU in 26-point win as they book Sigerson Cup semi-final with UCD

DCU 7-14

Queen’s University 0-9

Sinead Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground

A DUBLIN DERBY awaits in the Sigerson Cup semi-final after DCU inflicted a 26-point defeat on Queen’s University Belfast to book a final-four date with city rivals UCD.

Monaghan’s Micheál Bannigan starred for DCU, hitting 2-4 for Paddy Christie’s side who produced a dominant performance at home, hitting seven goals in all.

The hosts accelerated into an early lead and were 1-3 to 0-1 in front inside the opening 10 minutes, with Cavan forward Thomas Edward Donohoe finding the back of the net.

They added two more goals before the end of the half through Brannigan and defender Kevin Flynn to push DCU into a 3-9 to 0-3 lead at the break.

DCU cracked home four more goals after the restart to power their way into the Sigerson Cup semi-final.

More to follow…

Scorers for DCU: Micheál Brannigan 2-4 (1f), Brian Stack 1-2, Thomas Edward Donohoe 1-1, Kevin Flynn 1-1, Stephen Smith 1-1, David Garland 1-2 (1f), Declan Monaghan, Sean Bugler, Paddy Small (0-1 each).

Scorers for Queen’s University Belfast: Darragh McGurn 0-4 (1f), Odhran Eastwood 0-2 (2f), Tiarnan Bogue, Daniel McGuinness, Donal McKeever (0-1 each).

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (Donegal)

3. Brendan McCole (Donegal)

4. Daniel Corcoran (Louth)

5. Kevin Flynn (Kildare)

6. Sean MacMahon (Dublin)

7. Declan Monaghan (Dublin)

8 Jordan Morrissey (Carlow)

9. Sean Bugler (Dublin)

34. Shane Carthy (Dublin)

11. Micheál Brannigan (Monaghan)

12. Brian Stack (Roscommon)

13. Thomas Edward Donohoe (Cavan)

14. Paddy Small (Dublin)

15. David Garland (Monaghan)

Subs:

25. Stephen Smith (Dublin) for Donohoe (35)

28. Tom Fox (Dublin) for Bugler (35)

18. Shehroz Akram (Mayo) for Flynn (41)

10. Mark Barry (Laois) for Carthy (45)

26. Shane Tierney (Offaly) for Garland (45)

Queen’s University Belfast

1. Eoghan Mullholland (Armagh)

2. Oisin Lappin (Armagh)

27. Adam Lynch (Armagh)

4. Peter Fagan (Down)

5. Daniel McGuinnes (Down)

6. Callum O’Neill (Armagh)

7. Ardan McAvoy (Down)

29. Donal McKeever (Down)

9. Ciaran Higgins (Armagh)

10. Ruairi Campbell (Down)

11. Cathal Gorman (Down)

12. Tiarnan Bogue (Fermanagh)

13. Eamon Fyfe (Antrim)

14. Darragh McGurn (Fermanagh)

15. Odhran Eastwood (Antrim)

Subs

24. Brendan Gallen for Campbell (18)

26. Brendan Haveron (Armagh) for O’Neill (41)

19. Conor Cox (Down) for Gorman (41)

23. Aidan Fullerton for Eastwood (45)

8. Emmett Deane for Ciaran Higgins (51)

