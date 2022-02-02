Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 2 February 2022
Advertisement

DCU hold on after late Darragh Canavan goal to win in exciting Sigerson Cup finish

Ulster University were ahead at half-time but DCU fought back successfully in the second half.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 6:56 PM
43 minutes ago 1,857 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5670769

DCU 2-12

Ulster University 2-11

DCU SURVIVED IN an exciting finale after a late Darragh Canavan goal to clinch a one-point success over Ulster University in their Sigerson Cup quarter-final tie this evening.

liam-coleman-tackles-darragh-canavan DCU's Liam Coleman tackles Ulster University's Darragh Canavan. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

DCU, the reigning champions after their success in 2020, prevailed after a brilliant second-half display. They trailed by three points at half-time and by five early in the second half, but inspired by the impact off the bench from Galway’s Robert Finnerty, along with goals by Laois forward Mark Barry and Sligo’s Red Óg Murphy, Paddy Christie’s side secured a last four place.

DCU looked comfortable with a four-point advantage with a minute of normal time left but then a mix-up when in possession in defence saw the ball passed straight to Canavan on his own near goal and he side-stepped the goalkeeper before booting to the net.

Ulster University, who brought on Derry’s Conor Glass in the second half to partner Cavan’s Thomas Galligan at midfield, pushed for a levelling score in injury-time. They had two long-range speculative efforts for points that tailed wide and then the full-time whistle was blown during another passage of play.

shea-ryan-is-challenged-by-thomas-galligan DCU's Shea Ryan is challenged by Ulster University's Thomas Galligan. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

The terms of the first half were dictated by Ulster University as they went head 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval. McKernan struck one quality point from distance while Derry’s Niall Loughlin and Down’s Andrew Gilmore showed up well in attack, finishing 1-7 between them.

DCU were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Shea Ryan was fouled before half-time but a free was instead given which Barry converted. DCU shipped early points to Karl and Michael Gallagher in the second half, before they received a lifeline in the 33rd minute, Matthew Costello and Mark Curran combined to split the defence, the move culminating with Barry scrambling in a goal.

DCU scored four of the game’s next six points, Finnerty shooting three of those, and by the 40th minute they were level at 1-7 to 0-10. Then Ulster University came strong again with Canavan pulling the strings to set up Loughlin for a goal and place him for a mark with a brilliant pass.

red-og-murphy-takes-a-shot Sligo's Red Óg Murphy in action for DCU. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

They were 1-11 to 1-8 clear in the last quarter before DCU took over and shot 1-4 without reply. Meath’s Shane Walsh started to become influential in attack with some impressive points and the key score occurred in the 51st minute when Red Óg Murphy netted from a penalty after being fouled himself.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Canavan’s goal left DCU hanging on to their advantage but they booked their spot in the semi-finals, where they join MTU Kerry and NUI Galway.

Scorers for DCU: Mark Barry 1-2 (0-1f), Robert Finnerty 0-4 (0-3f), Red Óg Murphy 1-0 (1-0 pen), Shane Walsh 0-3 (0-1f), Joseph Hagan, Padraic Hughes, Mark Curran 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ulster University: Niall Loughlin 1-3 (0-1f, 0-1 mark), Andrew Gilmore 0-4, Darragh Canavan 1-0, Liam Nugent, Michael McKernan, Karl Gallagher, Mark Gallagher 0-1 each.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie