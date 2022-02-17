DCU fire six goals in victory over UCC in exciting All-Ireland football final clash

DCU 6-9

DCU’S GOALSCORING BLITZ in the second half paved the way for them to land the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Freshers 1 football trophy tonight as they saw off UCC in the decider played at IT Carlow.

An exciting clash featured eight goals over the course of the game but six of those green flags were crucially raised by DCU.

Sligo’s Lee Deignan bagged a brace while Dublin pair Eoin Wilde and Seamus Smith, Meath midfielder Connor Eccles and Longford player Jack Duggan, a second-half substitute, all found the net as well.

UCC fought hard to stay in touch with their full-forward line contributing 2-6 between them as Kerry pair Fergal O’Brien and Cillian Burke, and Cork’s Eoin Walsh posed problems. But DCU, who were ahead 2-5 to 1-5 at the interval, essentially put the game to bed thanks to three goals in the third quarter.

The tone for the game was set early on with Eccles and O’Brien swapping goals inside the opening seven minutes, before Deignan struck his shot to the net in the 12th minute. UCC kept in touch to be only three adrift at half-time with Burke impressing in attack while Eoghan Smith struck a trio of first-half points for DCU.

The second half began brilliantly for UCC as they hit four points without reply in the space of six minutes to go ahead with Aaron Sheehy, Kelan Scannell, O’Brien and Ó Beaglaoich all on target.

But just as UCC had edged in front, DCU countered decisively with Deignan, Wilde and Smith all finding the net between the 36th and 41st minutes. The pick of the bunch was Wilde’s run in from the left wing and powerful finish.

UCC kept battling away with Walsh impressing in the scoring stakes as he palmed to the net but they couldn’t chip away sufficiently at DCU’s advantage with substitute Duggan scoring 1-1 in his late cameo to ensure they lifted the Dave Billings Cup.

Scorers for DCU: Lee Deignan 2-1, Eoin Wilde 1-2 (0-1 mark), Jack Duggan 1-1, Connor Eccles 1-0, Seamus Smith 1-0, Eoghan Smith 0-3 (0-2f), Keelin McGann 0-2.

Scorers for UCC: Fergal O’Brien 1-2 (0-1f), Eoin Walsh 1-2 (0-1f), Cathal Ó Beaglaoich 0-3 (0-2f), Cillian Burke 0-2, Ruairi Murphy 0-2, Aaron Sheehy 0-1, Kelan Scannell 0-1.

DCU

1. James Casey (Skerries Harps, Dublin)

2. Conor Coyle (Cloughaneely, Donegal), 3. Jack McGeown (Carrickmacross, Monaghan), 4. Dean Robertson (Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin)

5. Sean Giles (Whitehall Colmcille, Dublin), 6. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin)(captain), 7. Ruairi Keane (Mayo Gaels, Mayo)

8. Connor Eccles (Cremartin, Monaghan), 9. Jamie Browne (Donaghmore Ashbourne, Meath)

10. Keelin McGann (Kenagh, Longford), 11. Eoin Wilde (Skerries Harps, Dublin), 12. Seamus Smith (Na Fianna, Dublin)

24. Josh Carolan (Simonstown Gaels, Meath), 14. Eoghan Smith (Drumcliffe Rosses Point, Sligo), 17. Lee Deignan (Shamrock Gaels, Sligo)

Subs used

18. Jack Duggan (Clonguish, Meath)

27. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim, Meath)

29. Michael McDonald (Ballyboden St-Enda’s, Dublin)

25. Conor Calvey (Westport, Mayo)

UCC

1. Austin Murphy (Renard, Kerry)

2. Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler, Tipperary), 3. Nathan Gough (Bishopstown, Cork), 4. Daniel Peet (Clonakilty, Cork)

5. Micheal Keane (Listry, Kerry), 6. Jonathan Rosales-Harrington (Castletownbere, Cork), 7. Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers, Cork)

8. Ruairi Murphy (Listry, Kerry), 9. Tomás Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil, Kerry) (captain)

10. Cathal McCarthy (Glanmire, Cork), 11. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht, Kerry), 12. Aaron Sheehy (Douglas, Cork)

13. Fergal O’Brien (St Pat’s, Kerry), 14. Eoin Walsh (Clyda Rovers, Cork), 15. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine, Kerry)

Subs used

22. Sean Daly (Grangemockler, Tipperary)

20. Jack Bourke (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

17. Olan Kelleher (Glanmire, Cork)

