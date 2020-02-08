Late drama as Cork's Coleman shows nerves of steel to send UCC to Fitzgibbon decider

The second semi-final also took place in DCU.

The second semi-final also took place in DCU.

DCU 0-17

UCC 0-18

Sinéad Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground

A LATE SIDELINE from Cork star Mark Coleman sealed a dramatic victory for defending champions UCC over DCU, and book their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

A thrilling spectacle in a biting crossfield wind looked to be heading for extra-time, before Coleman’s late heroics proved decisive for the Cork university.

They will now face IT Carlow in the decider next Wednesday.

More to follow…

Starting teams listed below

DCU

1. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn/Wexford)

2. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles/Dublin)

3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf/Dublin)

4. Conor Firman (St Martin’s/Wexford)

5. Brian Ryan (South Liberties/Limerick)

6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s/Dublin)

7. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks/Kilkenny)

8. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenrien/Wexford)

29. Donal Burke (Na Fianna/Dublin)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown/Kilkenny)

11. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s/Dublin)

12. James Burke (Naas/Kildare)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s/Wexford)

14. Jim Ryan (Rower Inisteoige/Kilkenny)

15. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks/Kilkenny)

UCC

1. Shane Hurley (St Finbarrs)

2.David Lowney (Clonakilty)

34. Robert Downey

4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Billy Hennessey (St Finbarrs)

6. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

7. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

19. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary)

17. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelin-Kilcash)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!