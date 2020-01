DCU cruise into Sigerson Cup final with 15-point win over UCD

Paddy Small (14) finished with three points for DCU.

Paddy Small (14) finished with three points for DCU.

DCU 1-15

UCD 0-3

Sinéad Farrell reports from DCU Sportsground

MONAGHAN’S DAVID GARLAND kicked seven points as DCU gained resounding revenge for last year’s Sigerson Cup exit at the hands of UCD.

Dublin duo Paddy Small (0-3) and goalkeeper Evan Comerford (0-2) helped Paddy Christie’s side to a 15-point win over their cross-city rivals and a place in this year’s final.

DCU will face the winners of Wednesday’s second semi-final between IT Carlow and Letterkenny IT, which throws in at 7pm.

More to follow…

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (Donegal)

3. Brendan McCole (Donegal)

4. Daniel Corcoran (Louth)

5. Kevin Flynn (Kildare)

6. Sean MacMahon (Dublin)

7. Declan Monaghan (Dublin)

8 Jordan Morrissey (Carlow)

9. Sean Bugler (Dublin)

34. Shane Carthy (Dublin)

11. Micheál Brannigan (Monaghan)

12. Brian Stack (Roscommon)

13. Thomas Edward Donohoe (Cavan)

14. Paddy Small (Dublin)

15. David Garland (Monaghan)

UCD

1. Gary O’Rourke (Cavan)

2. Cillian O’Shea (Dublin)

3. Mark Breen (Kerry)

4. Martin O’Connor (Wexford)

12. Stephen Coen (Mayo)

6. Ryan O’Toole (Monaghan)

7. Kieran Kennedy (Dublin)

8. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Kerry)

9. Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (Dublin)

10. Luke Fortune (Cavan)

11. Ray Connellan (Westmeath)

5. Liam Flatman (Dublin)

13. Conor Hartley (Kildare)

14. Barry McGinn (Monaghan)

15. Gary Walsh (Laois)

Referee: Cormac Reilly [Meath]

