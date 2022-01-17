De Allende remains sidelined as Munster send Scannell for scan

MUNSTER CENTRE DAMIAN de Allende will remain sidelined for “a number of weeks” due to an abdominal injury, according to the province.

The South African missed last weekend’s win over Castres in the Champions Cup after picking up the injury and he won’t be making a return for this Sunday’s visit of Wasps to Thomond Park.

Munster are also set to be without hooker Niall Scannell, who was forced off in the first half of the victory in Castres due to a shoulder issue. The Ireland international will now go for a scan on the injury.

In better news, Munster will reintroduce lock/back row Jason Jenkins, flanker Chris Cloete, and wing Calvin Nash into team training this week.

Jenkins has been out with an abdominal injury, Cloete has been sidelined with a neck issue, and Nash has been recovering from an ankle injury. They are now returning to training and Munster say a decision on their availability for the Wasps game will be made later this week.

Joey Carbery [elbow], RG Snyman [knee], and Rowan Osborne [head] remain on the injury list.

Munster have also confirmed that hooker Declan Moore returned to the province last week after a short-term loan stint with Ulster.