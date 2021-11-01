Membership : Access or Sign Up
De Bromhead mulling Christmas options for Minella Indo

King George or Savills Chase on the radar.

KEMPTON AND LEOPARDSTOWN are likely to come under the microscope as possible destinations for the next outing of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained gelding returned to action at Down Royal on Saturday, and while ultimately having to settle for third behind all-the-way winner Frodon in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, it was a performance that offered plenty of encouragement for the season ahead.

As did that of Envoi Allen, who was back to his brilliant best in the Grade Two Join Racing TV Chase.

The Waterford handler said: “Both were really good, Indo was brilliant and Envoi was good.”

Asked if he was happy with the run of Minella Indo, De Bromhead replied: “Absolutely, it’s a long year and fair play to Frodon and the (Paul) Nicholls team as they did a brilliant job to have him how he was.

“Our guy just takes a bit to warm up and ultimately Cheltenham is his place, he seems to grow another leg there. He’s incredible over there.

“Possibly the King George or the Savills Chase could be next, we’ll see. Probably neither are ideal, but he’s there and we want to run him.”

Options are fluid for Envoi Allen, after what was his first victory under De Bromhead’s care since moving from Gordon Elliott, having fallen at Cheltenham in March and suffered an injury at Punchestown.

De Bromhead said: “We haven’t really discussed Envoi Allen yet. There are a few options and the John Durkan (at Punchestown) would look an obvious one.

“He looked very pacey, I thought, and he is a Champion Bumper winner. We haven’t discussed plans at all yet.”

 

