Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 24 November 2022
Advertisement

De Bruyne left baffled after winning man-of-the-match award

The Belgian star struggled to influence the game against Canada.

30 minutes ago 1,376 Views 0 Comments
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during the game.
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during the game.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BELGIUM STAR Kevin De Bruyne was left confused after being named man of the match in his team’s World Cup win over Canada on Wednesday, saying he “didn’t know why” he was given the trophy.

De Bruyne struggled to get into the game and was often left throwing his arms in frustration as Belgium scraped to a 1-0 victory thanks to Michy Batshuayi’s first-half goal.

“I don’t think I played a great game. I don’t know why I got the trophy. Maybe it’s because of the name,” said the Manchester City midfielder.

“We didn’t play well enough as a team, we didn’t find any solutions and we started really bad.

“In the second half, when we started to get through their pressing there was more space but I don’t think we played a good game today, me included, but at least we found a way to win.”

Canada wasted numerous chances, including a missed Alphonso Davies penalty, in their first World Cup match since 1986.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Belgium are next in action against Morocco on Sunday, when Canada take on 2018 runners-up Croatia.

– © AFP 2022 

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie