This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I trust in myself,' says under-fire De Gea as United goalkeeper looks to next season

‘Let’s keep improving, let’s keep fighting for this club and let’s try to win trophies next season.’

By Press Association Monday 17 Aug 2020, 7:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,183 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5178356
David De Gea.
Image: PA
David De Gea.
David De Gea.
Image: PA

DAVID DE GEA remains confident in his ability despite scrutiny over his position and performances, with the goalkeeper fully focused on helping Manchester United challenge for trophies next season.

A season as long as it has been challenging came to an end on Sunday in Germany, where Europa League experts Sevilla secured a 2-1 comeback win to end United’s hopes of adding silverware to their third-place finish.

De Gea was somewhat surprisingly given the nod for the semi-final ahead of Sergio Romero and could do little to prevent the defeat in Cologne, where boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke afterwards about the need to improve next season.

United’s number one spot remains a point of discussion, especially as Dean Henderson shone on loan at Sheffield United during a period in which the Spain international made some high-profile errors.

But talk about United’s goalkeeping situation has not affected the thinking of the club’s four-time player of the year, nor has it seen his confidence waver.

No, I trust in myself,” De Gea told the PA news agency. “I showed my qualities all the years, so I just keep available for the manager. I’m always ready to play and try to help the team as always, as I did always.”

De Gea signed new and improved terms with the Old Trafford giants until at least 2023 last September, just weeks into the start of Solskjaer’s first season at the helm.

The United boss has kept the faith with the 29-year-old during challenging months and the goalkeeper believes they are on the right track under the 1999 treble hero.

“I think we improved already this season,” De Gea said after just missing out on the Europa League final. “We were 14 points behind the third position in the Premier League. We finished third at the end.

“We play very good I think (in) many games. Today we deserve to be in the final, if we are honest.

“But maybe we need a bit of experience, more experience in the team, but we have to score the chances. That was the point for us for tonight’s game.

Let’s keep improving, let’s keep fighting for this club and let’s try to win trophies next season.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

There appears to be a real hunger within the squad to kick on after an arduous campaign that United’s players will have little time to recover from given the Premier League resumes next month.

“There has been a lot of games,” De Gea said. “Not a lot of rest, so we have like a couple of weeks to rest, properly rest, and then to start training again.

“We have to be 100% focused and ready to play our best football.”

But nothing is straightforward in the Covid-19 era and UK travel guidelines could prevent a number of players travelling home. If De Gea decides to return to Spain, he currently faces two weeks of self-isolation when back in England.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked if he would be able to go home during the break.

“Now we are just thinking about the semi-final, the game tonight, to check what we can improve and what we can do better.

“Maybe tomorrow and after tomorrow we can think about holidays.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie