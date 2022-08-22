De Klerk back as South Africa look to snap barren run in Australia

SOUTH AFRICA HAVE recalled scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and winger Warrick Gelant Monday in the only changes to the starting team as they strive to snap a nine-year winless streak in Australia.

The world champions head into their clash at Adelaide Oval Saturday on the back of a 35-23 home loss to New Zealand, having beaten the All Blacks 26-10 in their Rugby Championship opener.

Australia will also run out after tasting defeat, embarrassed 48-17 by Argentina a week after beating them 41-26. The Wallabies name their team on Thursday.

“This is a very important clash for us to set the tone for our Rugby Championship tour and we feel that continuity in selection is important to build momentum in our campaign,” said head coach Jacques Nienaber.

De Klerk returns after missing the second All Blacks Test due to concussion and will earn his 40th cap in place of Jaden Hendrikse, while Racing 92 flyer Gelant takes over from Jesse Kriel.

👉 De Klerk and Gelant to start in Adelaide on Saturday

🦘 Big challenge await the Boks against the Wallabies

🗣️ “Australia are always a tough force at home”

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/QUbooAYbSc#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #AUSvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/YESHym1eQv — Springboks (@Springboks) August 22, 2022

Right wing has been a problem position for the Springboks this season with first choice Cheslin Kolbe breaking his jaw against Wales last month.

The Toulon speedster has been ruled out until the final match of the southern hemisphere tournament, against Argentina in Durban on 24 September.

Kurt-Lee Arendse replaced him for the opening New Zealand Test but was sent off and banned for four internationals. Kriel took over for the second clash, but lasted just 10 minutes before being injured.

“Warrick was in good form for the DHL Stormers earlier this season and he has been working hard at training, so we thought it would be good to give him a run on the wing,” said Nienaber.

“Faf, meanwhile, is back from concussion and his experience will be important in this game.”

Nienaber made three changes to the bench, which features five forwards and three backs, with Jaden Hendrikse in for Herschel Jantjies. Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn will provide cover at the back with Willie le Roux and Jasper Wiese missing out.

Australia has not been a happy hunting ground for the Springboks, losing six of the last seven Tests on the Wallabies home territory and drawing the other.

Advertisement

They have not won on Australian soil since 2013, but have two chances to break the drought with the Adelaide Test followed a week later by a clash in Sydney.

South Africa (v Australia)

15. Damian Willemse

14. Warrick Gelant

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Damian de Allende

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Handre Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

1. Ox Nche

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Lood de Jager

6. Siya Kolisi (capt)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx

17. Steven Kitshoff

18. Vincent Koch

19. Franco Mostert

20. Kwagga Smith

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Elton Jantjies

23. Frans Steyn

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!