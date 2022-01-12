De La Salle Waterford complete Dr Harty Cup semi-final line-up with win over Nenagh

WATERFORD’S DE LA Salle College completed the line-up for this year’s Dr Harty Cup semi-finals with their quarter-final victory over Nenagh CBS today.

De La Salle ran out victors by 4-13 to 0-16 in Bansha this afternoon as the last of the quarter-finals were played.

The winners were ahead 1-9 to 0-8 at the interval with their free-takers in Patrick Fitzgerald from Ballygunner and Darragh McCarthy from Toomevara impressing for De La Salle and Nenagh respectively in the scoring stakes.

Sam Pender raised the green flag for De La Salle but Nenagh cut the gap back to the minimum during the second half. De La Salle’s capacity to bag goals in the closing phase proved crucial with Patrick Fitzgerald, Conor Tobin and Luke Horgan all finding the net.

De La Salle are now through to a semi-final, where they will aim to reach the final for the first time since 2008, when they completed back-to-back titles.

They will take on first-time semi-finalists St Joseph’s Tulla, after their impressive victory in the quarter-final last Saturday against CBC Cork, while the other semi-final on 22 January will see Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís play Tipperary’s Thurles CBS.

Dr Harty Cup semi-finals – Saturday 22 January

Ardscoil Rís v Thurles CBS

De La Salle Waterford v St Joseph’s Tulla