Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

De La Salle Waterford complete Dr Harty Cup semi-final line-up with win over Nenagh

St Joseph’s Tulla are next up for De La Salle.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 3:42 PM
43 minutes ago 889 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5652362
Patrick Fitzgerald impressed for De La Salle today.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Patrick Fitzgerald impressed for De La Salle today.
Patrick Fitzgerald impressed for De La Salle today.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

WATERFORD’S DE LA Salle College completed the line-up for this year’s Dr Harty Cup semi-finals with their quarter-final victory over Nenagh CBS today.

De La Salle ran out victors by 4-13 to 0-16 in Bansha this afternoon as the last of the quarter-finals were played.

The winners were ahead 1-9 to 0-8 at the interval with their free-takers in Patrick Fitzgerald from Ballygunner and Darragh McCarthy from Toomevara impressing for De La Salle and Nenagh respectively in the scoring stakes.

Sam Pender raised the green flag for De La Salle but Nenagh cut the gap back to the minimum during the second half. De La Salle’s capacity to bag goals in the closing phase proved crucial with Patrick Fitzgerald, Conor Tobin and Luke Horgan all finding the net.

De La Salle are now through to a semi-final, where they will aim to reach the final for the first time since 2008, when they completed back-to-back titles.

They will take on first-time semi-finalists St Joseph’s Tulla, after their impressive victory in the quarter-final last Saturday against CBC Cork, while the other semi-final on 22 January will see Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís play Tipperary’s Thurles CBS.

Dr Harty Cup semi-finals – Saturday 22 January

  • Ardscoil Rís v Thurles CBS
  • De La Salle Waterford v St Joseph’s Tulla

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie