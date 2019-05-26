This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I still don't know anything' - De Ligt keeping options open amid United and Barca rumours

In-demand Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt is willing to wait to resolve his future.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 May 2019, 11:05 PM
46 minutes ago 1,499 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4654958
Matthijs de Ligt in action for Ajax
Matthijs de Ligt in action for Ajax
Matthijs de Ligt in action for Ajax

Matthijs de Ligt insists his next destination remains undecided as Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly battle for the star defender’s signature.

The 19-year-old Netherlands international is one of the most wanted players in Europe and his impending departure from Ajax was confirmed by Erik ten Hag in April.

Where he will end up, however, continues to be a matter for debate, with speculation in recent weeks suggesting United could trump LaLiga champions Barca with a big-money bid.

Questions have been raised over just how much both clubs are willing to pay for the centre-back’s services and the player himself is keeping all options open.

“Where do I see myself? Well, obviously the Premier League is a big competition, Spain also,” De Ligt told reporters from a Netherlands training camp.

“But you have other competitions, it’s not just about those two.

“I still don’t know anything about where my future is, so I’ll see how it goes. First we have to play two games and then after that I will see what happens next.”

De Ligt heads into the off-season fresh from skippering Champions League semi-finalists Ajax to the Eredivisie title.

He and Ronald Koeman’s Oranje side are preparing for a Nations League date with England on June 6, the winner of which will face either Switzerland or hosts Portugal in the final.

