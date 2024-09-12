'Do not edit that!' - Barnet's Irish boss lets loose on club's 'miserable, moany' fans

BARNET FC’S IRISH head coach Dean Brennan unleashed an impassioned tirade against the club’s fanbase following his side’s 2-1 home victory over Altrincham on Tuesday night.

A 93rd-minute goal by Rhys Browne sealed a victory for Brennan’s side which moved them up to sixth in the National League table, two points off top spot in the race for promotion to the Football League.

But Dubliner Brennan, who took charge of Barnet when Harry Kewell was relieved of his duties in September 2021, let loose on the club’s supporters during his post-match interview.

One-time Bohemians attacker Brennan bemoaned fans’ attitudes towards his players and the club’s chairman, Tony Kleanthous, describing a significant portion of Barnet followers to be a “miserable, moany lot”.

He also complained that far fewer fans than the stated attendance of 1,207 had actually showed up for the victory over Altrincham, and that Barnet’s lack of match-going support had contributed to the club’s inability to sign a recognised striker six games into the new campaign.

“I don’t like the moans and groans of our supporters over here beside me; moaning, ‘Get it forward’, screaming rubbish at me when we’re 1-0 down,” Brennan began.

“We’ve just played, now, six games without a recognised centre-forward and I have to be honest with ya: I think our level of performance has been outstanding.

If they don’t want that, I’ll move on then. If that’s what they want, get someone else to do the job because I’m sick and tired of it. Just a miserable, moany lot. What’s wrong with them? Get behind the group. Get behind the team.

Barnet have reached the National League play-offs during both of Brennan’s seasons in charge, finishing second last term but ultimately missing out on promotion. Brennan turned down an offer to manage League Two side Swindon Town in May.

After his side’s fifth victory in eight league games this time around, the Dubliner qualified that he was “delighted” for the Barnet supporters who had last weekend made the 10-hour round trip from London to Gateshead and applauded their side off even after a 2-0 defeat to the Tynesiders.

But of the rest of the club’s fans, Brennan said: “If they’re going to be negative, go off somewhere else and be negative”.

“It’s their money: they can do what they want,” the 44-year-old added. “But I can say what I want on here as well, and how I really feel.

“We’ve got young lads that read the social media. I don’t read it — I’m not on it. I’ve got stuff on social media going against me goalkeeper. Does that help, does it? Does that help? They’re all geniuses now.

“Y’know what happens in life? When you’re in the tough times, you see the real characters, the real people.” Turning to the camera, an animated Brennan continued: “That’s what I’m looking for: character. In this group. Character. I want our fans to come with us with it. There’s a message for ya!

“Do not edit that, by the way,” Brennan implored his interviewer. “I want that to go out because that’s very important.”

Turning his attention back to Barnet’s supporters, Brennan said: “Just relax. I know what I’m doing. I took this team over, bottom of the table. Have a look where you are, yeah? There’s a lot of other teams below us.

I’m very, very angry and frustrated. If anyone wants to come and see me, my door is open. Come in and see me. Have a cup of tea with me and I’ll explain where we’re at and who’s injured and what’s happening.

“I want us to get behind our players, not moaning, not sing when we’re winning. I want us to be a proper football club.

“All I ever hear is moaning; moaning about the chairman, ‘the beer’s not good enough’, ‘that’s not good enough’. Come on, man. Get behind the group. Get behind the team.”

Brennan then lamented the match attendance at Barnet’s Hive Stadium on Tuesday night, which he claimed was about 300 lower than the officially announced figure of 1,207.

He encouraged fans to turn up in greater numbers and boost Barnet’s revenue rather than continuously expecting the club’s chairman of 30 years, the businessman Tony Kleanthous, to personally invest in player recruitment.

“There was only 900-odd fans here tonight,” Brennan said. “It was announced as 12 (hundred) but there was 900 here. Yeah, we’re a big club, aren’t we?

“It’d help if we brought more than 900 supporters in. If we could get 2,000, that’d help the chairman; that’d help us get a centre-forward if people started buying more tickets and buying beers and sweets and all that at the Hive — but apparently that’s not good enough.

“That’d help, wouldn’t it? Then we wouldn’t have to rely on Tony. We keep relying on Tony’s pocket, his grandkids’ inheritance. Just keep going, ‘Tony’s fault.’

“Come here, spend your money,” Brennan told Barnet’s fans. “Get this place rocking.”