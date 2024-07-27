Dean Clancy loses out in Ireland's opening bout in Paris

DEAN CLANCY HAS fallen at the first hurdle at his maiden Olympic Games after losing a 3-2 split decision — on a tiebreak — to Jordan’s Abada Alkasbeh in the 63.5kg division.

European bronze medallist Clancy, 22, was among the least likely Irish boxers to medal at these Games purely due to the tough nature of his draw, but the Sligo man will be left disappointed by what will be his sole performance in Paris.

Though he nearly cost himself with a third-round point deduction, three-time Olympian and three-time Asian medallist Alkasbeh was full value for his victory, out-hustling the more naturally gifted Clancy on the inside and dictating the tempo of the bout through his sheer come-forward aggression.

He never truly allowed Clancy to settle into anything resembling a rhythm, and he seized upon the westerner’s discomfort to land plenty of work.

Clancy, the rangier, more stylish boxer by trade, did have his eye-catching moments: though he lost the first round on four of the five judges’ scorecards, he finished with an exhilarating flurry and he carried that momentum into a more evenly contested second round.

Clancy still faced an uphill battle heading into the third and final round, where he would need to convince three of the five judges that he had won it.

His chances of overturning his deficit were seemingly helped when Alkasbeh received a point deduction for hitting Clancy on the floor — for a second time — after a slip.

But the Jordanian in the red corner could celebrate moments later when he was awarded a split-decision victory.

The deducted point actually meant that Clancy had won the fight on two cards, and Alkasbeh on only one, with two judges left with level scorecards.

Those judges sided with Alkasbeh when they were asked to split the difference.

He’ll progress to face home boxer and light-welterweight gold-medal favourite Sofiane Oumiha in the last 16.

Tokyo bronze medallist Aidan Walsh and European medallists Gráinne Walsh and Jack Marley get their campaigns underway for Ireland tomorrow.