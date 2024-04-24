Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Adam Hession after his defeat. Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Report

Clancy and Hession miss out on medals at European Championships

Dean Clancy lost out to Azerbaijan’s Malik Hasanov in the 63.5kg/light-welter category.
5.34pm, 24 Apr 2024
251
0

THERE WAS DEFEAT for Dean Clancy at the European Boxing Championships in Serbia, as he was denied a medal in the 63.5kg/light-welter category.

The Sligo fighter, who is already qualified for the Paris Olympics, lost out to Azerbaijan’s Malik Hasanov in the quarter-final on a score of 5-0.

Earlier today, Galway’s Adam Hession missed out on a medal after he was beaten on a unanimous decision by Russian Eduard Savvin in the 57kg/featherweight division, also on a 5-0 score.

Those results mean that Ireland will have four medal-winners from the competition as Kellie Harrington, Shannon Sweeney, Niamh Fay and Aoife O’Rourke all prevailed as they advanced to the semi-finals at the European Championships yesterday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     