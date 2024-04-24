Clancy and Hession miss out on medals at European Championships

THERE WAS DEFEAT for Dean Clancy at the European Boxing Championships in Serbia, as he was denied a medal in the 63.5kg/light-welter category.

The Sligo fighter, who is already qualified for the Paris Olympics, lost out to Azerbaijan’s Malik Hasanov in the quarter-final on a score of 5-0.

Earlier today, Galway’s Adam Hession missed out on a medal after he was beaten on a unanimous decision by Russian Eduard Savvin in the 57kg/featherweight division, also on a 5-0 score.

Those results mean that Ireland will have four medal-winners from the competition as Kellie Harrington, Shannon Sweeney, Niamh Fay and Aoife O’Rourke all prevailed as they advanced to the semi-finals at the European Championships yesterday.

Not to be for Team Ireland Paris-qualified 63.5kg Dean Clancy in his 2024 European Elite Championship quarter final against Azerbaijan’s Malik Hasanov. pic.twitter.com/o2fXMrTLdr — IABA (@IABABOXING) April 24, 2024

