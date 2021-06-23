Two Irish fighters going for gold at European U22 Championships in Italy

IRELAND’S DEAN CLANCY and Adam Hession will box for gold on Thursday at the European U22 Boxing Championships in Italy.

Ireland’s 10-strong squad will be bringing home three medals from Roseta with Jack Marley winning bronze in the heavyweight division.

Monkstown BC’s Marley lost his 91kg semi-final on Tuesday in a unanimous decision despite a game comeback against Artyan Yardanyar of Georgia.

But there was better news for both Clancy and Hession who progressed to the finals of the light-welterweight and bantamweight divisions respectively.

🥈MEDAL UPGRADE🥈



Won 5:0 beating Italy happy with my performance boxing in the European U22 final Thursday for gold, well done to everyone!🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/J7RaK0QI2y — Dean_Clancy (@dean_clancy) June 22, 2021

Sligo’s Clancy, who boxes out of the Sean McDermott club, was too good for home fighter Matteo Ara in Tuesday’s semi-final, picking up the decision on all five cards.

He will now face Ahmad Shtiwi of Israel in the gold medal bout.

Monivea’s Hession was given a walkover into Thursday’s final when his opponent Pawel Brach of Poland was forced to withdraw with a rib injury.

Hession faces Armenia’s Artur Bazeyan in the final.

