Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

Two Irish fighters going for gold at European U22 Championships in Italy

Dean Clancy and Adam Hession have booked their places in the gold medal bouts.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 10:41 AM
53 minutes ago 388 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5474789

IRELAND’S DEAN CLANCY and Adam Hession will box for gold on Thursday at the European U22 Boxing Championships in Italy.

Ireland’s 10-strong squad will be bringing home three medals from Roseta with Jack Marley winning bronze in the heavyweight division.

Monkstown BC’s Marley lost his 91kg semi-final on Tuesday in a unanimous decision despite a game comeback against Artyan Yardanyar of Georgia.

But there was better news for both Clancy and Hession who progressed to the finals of the light-welterweight and bantamweight divisions respectively.

Sligo’s Clancy, who boxes out of the Sean McDermott club, was too good for home fighter Matteo Ara in Tuesday’s semi-final, picking up the decision on all five cards.

He will now face Ahmad Shtiwi of Israel in the gold medal bout.

Monivea’s Hession was given a walkover into Thursday’s final when his opponent Pawel Brach of Poland was forced to withdraw with a rib injury.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hession faces Armenia’s Artur Bazeyan in the final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie