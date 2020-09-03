This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 3 September, 2020
Returning Henderson aims to oust De Gea from Man United No1 spot

After impressing on loan with Sheffield United, Dean Henderson now wants to become United and England’s first-choice keeper.

By AFP Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 10:36 AM
Henderson wants to replace De Gea.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

DEAN HENDERSON HAS set his sights on dislodging David de Gea as Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper and becoming England’s number one this season.

Henderson has returned to Old Trafford after two impressive seasons on loan with Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old signed a new five-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last week and believes he is capable of unseating Spain’s De Gea, who made a series of costly mistakes last term.

Henderson’s fine form also saw him drafted into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

He is competing against Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope in an attempt to make his England debut.

To star for England, Henderson needs to be playing regularly in the Premier League and he warned De Gea that he has not returned to Old Trafford just to sit on the bench.

“Look, 100 percent the aim is for me to play football next season and I don’t think I want to be not playing after last season, coming off a good season with momentum,” Henderson said.

“It wouldn’t be clever for me to sit around and not play football, I don’t think it would help any parties at all.

“Listen, for me with Man United, David De Gea has obviously been a great goalkeeper first and foremost for many years and he’s been phenomenal.

“That’s something I aspire to be, to have a career like him at the club. So I’ll be going back in on the first day of pre-season working my socks off to get in that starting line-up.”

Despite joining United’s academy at 14, Henderson, who learned his trade during loan spells at other clubs, is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

“I feel like a new signing at Man United. I haven’t been in the building for five years,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of time away.”

Henderson is well aware he cannot establish himself at international level if he remains behind De Gea at United.

Asked about potentially becoming first choice with England, Henderson replied: “Obviously I want to play for England and I want to play for Manchester United.

“So I’m just going to keep working hard every single day, overcoming my little challenges, my little goals and I’m sure one day I’ll get to where I want to be.”

