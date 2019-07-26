This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England U21 'keeper signs new Man United contract, heads back out on loan

Dean Henderson will spend the season with Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 3:33 PM
50 minutes ago 1,877 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4741874
Henderson has committed his future to United.
Image: Manchester United
Henderson has committed his future to United.
Henderson has committed his future to United.
Image: Manchester United

DEAN HENDERSON HAS signed a new three-year contract at Manchester United and returned to Sheffield United on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

The 22-year-old, who is a product of a famed academy system at Old Trafford, has made no secret of his desire to become the Red Devils’ first-choice goalkeeper.

He is, however, aware that he will have to bide his time in that battle and needs regular minutes in order to aid his development.

Henderson told United’s official website on penning fresh terms and heading for the exits: “The club has been amazing in designing an individual pathway to aid my development which will enable me to reach my potential and perform at the highest level possible.

“Signing this contract is such a proud moment for myself and my family; I’ve worked so hard to reach this point and I want to do everything I can to repay the faith the club has shown in me.

“I am looking forward to being back at Bramall Lane, the opportunity to be reunited with the coaches and play in front of the amazing fans again is one that I am relishing.

“I cannot wait to enjoy a full season of Premier League football which I know will be hugely beneficial for my career.”

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “Dean had a fantastic season at Sheffield United and has a big future ahead of him so I am delighted that he has signed this contract.

Sheffield United v Brentford - Sky Bet Championship - Bramall Lane Henderson helped Sheffield United to promotion last season. Source: EMPICS Sport

“He is another top-level talent that has come through the Academy to continue the proud tradition of producing players capable of playing in the first team.

“We have great faith in Dean’s ability; he has huge potential and his spirit and passion will stand him in good stead this year.

“We wish Dean the best of luck with his loan move. The opportunity to play a full season of Premier League football is perfect for his development.”

Henderson helped Sheffield United to secure promotion to the top tier during a productive loan spell last season.

Blades boss Chris Wilder had been hoping that another agreement could be reached and is delighted to have a familiar face back at his disposal.

He told his club’s official website: “Dean was always our number one target.

“We’ve had to fight to get a good deal and that’s part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market.

“All of us, from myself, to the coaching staff, to the player and the supporters want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we’ve made that happen.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie