Dean steps down as Ireland team manager

THE CHANGES KEEP coming for Ireland with Paul Dean announcing that he has stepped down from his role as team manager.

The former Ireland international worked alongside former head coach Joe Schmidt for three Guinness Six Nations Championships and two summer tours, having succeeded Mick Kearney following the 2016 November internationals.

Dean played at the first Rugby World Cup in 1987, and also represented the British and Irish Lions in his playing days.

The IRFU will now begin the hunt for a new team manager ahead of Andy Farrell’s first campaign as Ireland head coach next year.

“I have enjoyed working with all the team, management, players and administrators at the IRFU for the past three seasons,” Dean said, adding that three achievements in 2018 were the highlights of his time in the position.

“The Grand Slam, the victory in Australia and the home win over New Zealand are obvious stand-out moments, but even when things were not going our way it was a privilege to work alongside this great team of people.

“Over the past few weeks I have concluded that as the team enters another four-year cycle, to France 2023, it is time for me to step away.

“I wish Andy and all the management and players the very best for the years ahead and I thank my family for allowing me the time to work with a great Irish team.”

