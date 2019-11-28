This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Back-to-back league winner Jarvis bids farewell to Dundalk

The left-back won every major domestic honour during a two-year spell with the Oriel Park outfit.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 2:30 PM
44 minutes ago 1,103 Views 1 Comment
Dean Jarvis reacts after scoring in the penalty shootout as Dundalk defeated Derry City in the EA Sports Cup final.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division champions Dundalk have announced the departure of left-back Dean Jarvis.

Having reached the end of his contract, the 27-year-old Derry native — whose next club has yet to be confirmed — has opted to move closer to home for 2020.

In his two seasons as a Dundalk player, Jarvis won two Premier Division titles, as well as FAI Cup, EA Sports Cup, President’s Cup and Unite the Union Champions Cup medals.

“I would like to thank the staff, the fans and especially the players for making the past two years the best in my career to date,” he said. “The success and memories we all had together are something I’ll never forget. All the best going forward to everyone and thank you all.”

Jarvis was brought to Dundalk by former Lilywhites manager Stephen Kenny, who snapped him up from Derry City. While competing for a starting berth with Dane Massey, he made 19 league appearances in 2019 as they retained their title.

“I want to wish Dean all the best,” Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth said. “Unfortunately Dean has decided to move closer to home to be closer to his young family.

“He has been an integral part of the league-winning squad over the past two years. We wish him well in his future career and he will always be welcome back at Oriel Park. He will always be a friend of the squad.”

