Dublin forward Dean Rock announces retirement from inter-county game

DUBLIN FORWARD DEAN Rock has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

The 33-year-old announced his decision this morning, hanging up his boots in the wake of last season’s All-Ireland final win over Kerry, when he kicked the final point of that game from a free to clinch success.

Rock won eight All-Ireland senior medals during a glittering career and was a three-time All-Star, claiming those individual accolades in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The attacker is Dublin’s all-time record points scorer, his contributions in front a goal a key asset during Dublin’s succession of Sam Maguire triumphs.

He famously kicked the winning point from a free in the 2017 final victory against Mayo. Then in 2019, he rescued Dublin with the levelling score in the All-Ireland final draw against Kerry, weighing in with an overall tally of 0-10 in that match.

Dean Rock scores the winning point from a free in the 2017 All-Ireland final. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

Rock was dropped from the Dublin squad before the start of the 2012 All-Ireland championship, but rebounded to rejoin the squad in 2013 and nailed down a starting place from the outset of the 2015 campaign.

Son of Dublin great Barney, his list of honours in Dublin colours also included 12 Leinster senior medals, six National Leagues, and a part of the 2010 All-Ireland U21 title win.

Rock made his announcement through Dublin GAA this morning and released this statement:

“The time has come for me to hang up the blue jersey & end my playing career with the Dublin senior football team. I now step aside fulfilled, knowing that made the most of the opportunity that was given to me. What started as a young boys dream in the back garden to eventually living my dream of representing Dublin is something I take immense pride from.

“The last 16 years playing for Dublin GAA would not have been possible without the care & support of so many.

“I would like to thank the Dublin county board staff, coaches & officials for all they do & all they have done for me throughout the years.

“To my own club Ballymun Kickhams. I am forever grateful to all the managers, coaches & players who nurtured my love of the game. I look forward to working alongside all club members in helping to develop the next generation in the years to come.

“To the Dublin supporters, thank you for always bringing the noise & unwavering support wherever we went. It was always a great source of strength to me & the team.

“To my incredible family who always had my back no matter what – thank you for your love, loyalty & encouragement. I hope I made you proud & that you got as much joy from the last number of years as I did.

“A special mention to my Mam & Dad who are the main reason that I got the opportunity in the first place. Your constant support & belief in me never waned. You taught me to always pursue my dream & you inspired me to chase it.

“To my wife Niamh, your unconditional love helped me through the ups and downs over the years & I am excited about what the future holds. Having our daughter Sadie on the pitch after last year’s All-Ireland final is one of my proudest moments.

“Finally, to the many Dublin teammates, managers, coaches, performance staff, medical staff & support staff – I’ve made special memories with each one of you from our time together that I will cherish forever. Thank you for your devotion to Dublin GAA & giving it your all.

“To Dessie, James & all the lads the very best of luck for the season ahead.

“With every ending there is a new beginning. I look forward to seeing what that will bring.

“Thank you. Dean Rock.”