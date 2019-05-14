Dean Ryan departs RFU to take up DOR role with Dragons

THE DRAGONS HAVE today announced the appointment of Dean Ryan as the region’s new director of rugby.

The former Gloucester and Worcester coach, who will be familiar to many as an analyst on Sky Sports, had been working as head of international player development with the RFU since 2016, but leaves to take up a newly created role in Newport.

Ceri Jones has been working as interim head coach with the Pro14 clubs since Bernard Jackman’s departure in December. Today’s statement also notes that Ryan has taken up a seat on the organisation’s board as he becomes ‘fully responsible for all rugby matters on and off the pitch’.

“Our immediate need,” said executive chairman David Buttress, “is the on-field success of the first team and Dean will lead the coaching team in preparation for next season as he gets to know the players and staff in the playing department.

“We are excited to see the impact Dean can have on rugby in Gwent for the Dragons.”

Ryan, meanwhile, promises to strengthen the region from its foundations to improve the senior pro side.

“It was always going to take a unique challenge to bring me back in to the club environment and following my discussions with David Buttress and the WRU I’m hugely excited about what lies ahead.

“I will take a hands-on role with the playing department and use my influence as a board member to address various issues so that the Dragons are set up from top to bottom to ensure everything is geared around the on-field and off-field success of the region.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: