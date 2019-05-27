This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Potential is massive,' says Villa boss Smith after sealing Premier League return

‘If someone had told me at the beginning of February that I’d be standing here as a Premier League manager, I’d have said ‘you’re crackers’.’

By AFP Monday 27 May 2019, 8:17 PM
43 minutes ago 1,926 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4656911

ASTON VILLA MANAGER Dean Smith said the “potential now is massive” after the club ended a three-year exile from the English Premier League on Monday.

Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off - Final - Wembley Stadium Villa manager Dean Smith and captain Jack Grealish. Source: Tim Goode

A 2-1 victory over Midlands rivals Derby County in the Championship play-off final at Wembley — the so-called “richest game in football” will be worth at least £170 million ($216 million) to Villa.

“It feels very good,” Smith, a lifelong Villa fan, told Sky Sports after goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn put his side 2-0 up before Jack Marriott pulled one back for Derby nine minutes from time.  

“To be honest, the lads are a terrific bunch. They take on different ideas, they deserve it. I believe pressure is what you put on yourself, we work hard every day, the only difference is expectation.”

A top-flight team for decades and based in the ‘second city’ of Birmingham, Villa won the old First Division title in 1981 and the European Cup in 1982.

But they were unable to build on that success and, following the long reign as chairman of the late Doug Ellis, best known for his hiring and firing of managers, American billionaire Randy Lerner’s takeover in 2006 failed to bring the good time back to Villa Park.

- ‘Long haul’ -

Smith, however, believes the current co-owners can provide Villa with the backing they require to again become an established Premier League side.

Wes Edens is a US-based sports entrepreneur who had something to celebrate on Saturday after his Milwaukee Bucks basketball team saw their bid to reach the NBA Finals end with a defeat by the Toronto Raptors on Friday, while Nassef Sawiris is a member of one of the wealthiest families in Egypt.

“We’ve got two owners who have got a lot of money, and are in it for the long haul,” insisted Smith. “The potential now is massive.”

Smith, who started the season in charge of Championship rivals Brentford, took over at his boyhood club in October with John Terry – a former Chelsea and England team-mate of Derby boss Frank Lampard — as one of his assistants.

Aston Villa v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship Play-off - Final - Wembley Stadium Smith and JT. Source: John Walton

A late run of form took Villa into the playoffs, with Smith adding: “If someone had told me at the beginning of February that I’d be standing here as a Premier League manager, I’d have said ‘you’re crackers’.

“We made history by winning 10 games on the spin. In this league that’s a tough thing to do.

“We’ve had to start planning for the Premier League over the last month. We’ve had to look at becoming a Premier League club which we’ve been able to do.”

For Lampard, in his first season as a manager, there were, understandably, more mixed emotions after the final whistle.

“Huge disappointment obviously but at the same time my overriding feeling is pride for the lads in there,” he said.

Monday’s victory in front of a Wembley crowd that included Britain’s Prince William among Villa’s fans was especially poignant for Smith, whose father is suffering from dementia

“I went to see my old man on Friday and I managed to get his eyes open for two minutes and I said to him ‘Next time you see me I’m going to be a Premier League manager’.

“He smiled and nodded, for me that’s enough.”

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie