Norwich confirm Dean Smith as new manager one week after Aston Villa sacking

NORWICH HAVE APPOINTED Dean Smith as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 50-year-old has made a swift return to the dugout just a week after he was sacked by Aston Villa.

Smith replaces Daniel Farke, who was also axed last weekend despite overseeing Norwich’s first win of the season, at Brentford.

Farke’s spell in charge was ultimately ended by his side’s chastening 7-0 hammering at Chelsea on October 23, even though he remained in the job for a further two matches.

Norwich turned their attention to Smith after former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard withdrew from the running.

Smith lost his job at Villa after five straight Premier League defeats, with

the Birmingham club’s last victory coming on September 25 at Manchester United.

Norwich lie bottom of the table, five points from safety after 11 matches.

Smith’s first game in charge will be against Southampton at Carrow Road on Saturday. Southampton were also the opponents for his last match in charge of Villa, losing 1-0 at St Mary’s.