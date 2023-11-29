Duff hails Shels' new recruit from Bohs - 'His movement is elite and his finishing top class'

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of striker Dean Williams after “a rough” season with injury at Bohemians.

The 23-year-old joins Damien Duff’s side on a one-year deal as he aims to impress at Tolka Park in 2024.

Advertisement

Williams missed four months of last term with ankle ligament damage and his new manager has hailed the qualities of his latest recruit.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch with Deano and see his qualities up close. His movement is elite and his finishing is top class also,” Duff said.

“He is a different string to our bow, brings qualities that we maybe haven’t had before so he is a great signing. His penetrating runs alone will help improve our players deeper on the pitch. Aligned with the above, he loves football, which isn’t always a given with players.”

Williams, who made his League of Ireland debut with Shamrock Rovers in 2018, added: “This is a huge club and it’s going in the right direction. I was delighted to get the call from the manager. He had a clear vision and huge ambition and it was an easy decision for me.

“I had a rough time last year, my first real injury but I’m back now and feeling great and really eager to show what I can do now at Shels.”