Monday 16 November 2020
Claims of extortion as robbery charge against ex-NY Giant Baker dropped

The corner back remains without a team after being cut by the NFL side.

By AFP Monday 16 Nov 2020, 10:22 PM
File photo of Baker.
Image: Rich Graessle
Image: Rich Graessle

PROSECUTORS IN FLORIDA have withdrawn robbery charges against former New York Giants players DeAndre Baker following an alleged hold-up at a party in Fort Lauderdale in May.

Broward County State Attorney’s Office confirmed all charges against Baker had been dropped after a lawyer for his alleged victims was arrested and charged with extortion.

Baker, who was cut by the New York Giants in September after just one season, was accused of holding up revellers at gunpoint along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Charges against Dunbar were withdrawn in August.

Baker’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told the NFL Network that the decision proved his client had been innocent from the outset.

I’ve been saying this from day one — that this was an extortion scheme and that DeAndre was the victim. This event did not play out as they insinuated, and the case was dismissed.

“DeAndre has been working out since the day of this event. He knew he was innocent of the crime. He’s been working out in case he gets signed by a team.”

Florida prosecutors said Baker’s alleged victims and other witnesses had become “uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished,” prompting the decision to drop charges.

AFP

