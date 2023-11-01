Galway All-Ireland three-in-a-row great Seamus Leydon dies aged 81

THE DEATH HAS taken place of Galway All-Ireland three-in-a-row star Seamus Leydon.

The Dunmore MacHales native was left corner-forward on the first ever All Star team in 1971.

By then he had won three All-Ireland senior medals, starting at left half-forward in each of the finals as Galway defeated Kerry in 1964 and ’65 and Meath in ’66.

Renowned for his long solo runs and drop-kicks, he became known as ‘The Dunmore Dynamo’ after emerging from the famed St Jarlath’s College in Tuam with a Hogan Cup medal in 1960 when they defeated St Finian’s of Mullingar in the final.

Later that year, along with future three-in-a-row colleagues Enda Colleran, Johnny Geraghty and Pat Donnellan, he played a key role as they defeated Cork in the All-Ireland minor final.

He made his senior debut the following year and went on to play in five All-Ireland senior finals, losing to Dublin in 1964 and Offaly in ’71 in between the three-in-a-row success.

Leydon won seven Connacht senior medals and a league title and went on to capture five Galway crowns with his native Dunmore in 1961, ’63, ’66, ’68 (when he was captain) and ’69.

He played for Connacht from 1964 to ’72, winning Railway Cup medals in ’67 and ’69.

Leydon’s inter-county career ended when he moved to Cork to take up a regional manager’s job with drinks company Cantrell and Cochrane, but a new chapter in his football life emerged when he joined Nemo Rangers.

He went on to win Cork SFC and Munster crowns with Nemo in ’74 and ’75 before he moved to Dublin.

The 81-year old died in his adopted Kildare and he is survived by his wife Angela, daughter Cliona and son Barry.