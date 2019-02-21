Debutant included in Leinster side to face Southern Kings

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has handed a debut to Rónan Kelleher ahead of his side’s Guinness PRO14 match against Isuzu Southern Kings tomorrow evening at the RDS Arena (kick Off: 7.55pm – live on eir Sport).

Kelleher, who starts at hooker, will become the 54th player to represent the Irish side at senior level this season.

The 21-year-old Lansdowne player is in his second year at the Leinster Academy, and is the younger brother of Connacht back Cian Kelleher.

Ross Molony captains the province, who are without several players due to international commitments, while Fergus McFadden returns from a hamstring injury to start on the right wing.

Jack Dunne, who made his debut in last weekend’s bonus-point win away to Zebre, is named among the replacements, and could make his first-ever senior appearance at the RDS.

Leinster (v Southern Kings):

15. Barry Daly

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Conor O’Brien

12. Noel Reid

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Hugh O’Sullivan

1. Ed Byrne

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony (captain)

5. Mick Kearney

6. Josh Murphy

7. Max Deegan

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Bent

19. Jack Dunne

20. Scott Fardy

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jimmy O’Brien

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: