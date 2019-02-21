This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debutant included in Leinster side to face Southern Kings

Rónan Kelleher will represent the province for the first time tomorrow.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 12:24 PM
32 minutes ago 1,468 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4505533
Rónan Kelleher pictured at Leinster Rugby training.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Rónan Kelleher pictured at Leinster Rugby training.
Rónan Kelleher pictured at Leinster Rugby training.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has handed a debut to Rónan Kelleher ahead of his side’s Guinness PRO14 match against Isuzu Southern Kings tomorrow evening at the RDS Arena (kick Off: 7.55pm – live on eir Sport). 

Kelleher, who starts at hooker, will become the 54th player to represent the Irish side at senior level this season.

The 21-year-old Lansdowne player is in his second year at the Leinster Academy, and is the younger brother of Connacht back Cian Kelleher. 

Ross Molony captains the province, who are without several players due to international commitments, while Fergus McFadden returns from a hamstring injury to start on the right wing.

Jack Dunne, who made his debut in last weekend’s bonus-point win away to Zebre, is named among the replacements, and could make his first-ever senior appearance at the RDS.

Leinster (v Southern Kings):

15. Barry Daly
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Conor O’Brien
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Hugh O’Sullivan

1. Ed Byrne
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony (captain)
5. Mick Kearney
6. Josh Murphy
7. Max Deegan
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. Jack Dunne
20. Scott Fardy
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Jimmy O’Brien
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    Scotland team to play France shows four changes from Ireland defeat
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie