BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 25 September 2020
Advertisement

Debuts for two Irish internationals as Huddersfield edge Forest

Harry Arter and Cyrus Christie both made their first starts for their new club.

By Press Association Friday 25 Sep 2020, 10:36 PM
48 minutes ago 1,503 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5215329
Huddersfield Town's Fraizer Campbell (centre) celebrates scoring.
Image: PA
Huddersfield Town's Fraizer Campbell (centre) celebrates scoring.
Huddersfield Town's Fraizer Campbell (centre) celebrates scoring.
Image: PA

CARLOS CORBERAN got his first win as Huddersfield head coach as they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Fraizer Campbell volleyed home on 54 minutes after Harry Toffolo picked him out with a cut-back from the byline.

But the hosts had goalkeeper Ben Hamer to thank after he pulled off two brilliant first-half saves to keep out Sammy Ameobi and Loic Mbe Soh.

The lacklustre visitors failed to trouble Hamer’s goal after the break to leave them still searching for their first goal of the campaign.

It is the first time in 66 years that Forest have lost their opening three league games, increasing the pressure on manager Sabri Lamouchi.

The Forest boss made seven changes, including debuts for Irish internationals Cyrus Christie and Harry Arter, and switched formation as he looked to end a run of no wins in eight.

Huddersfield captain Jonathan Hogg was extremely lucky to avoid a red card after a studs-up challenge on Arter inside the first minute.

Josh Koroma failed to get hold of a long-range effort on four minutes as Town looked to get on the front foot.

Christie had a shot comfortably saved on eight minutes after cutting inside from the right.

Alex Pritchard was unable to convert Koroma’s cross at the back post with the goal begging minutes later.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hamer brilliantly turned Ameobi’s curling effort away for a corner on 19 minutes.

Brice Samba spilt Koroma’s low shot seven minutes later before saving Campbell’s follow-up from point-blank range.

Juninho Bacuna went close before Koroma had a shot blocked for a corner after Jack Colback sloppily gave the ball away.

Campbell headed over from Isaac Mbenza’s cross on 37 minutes, before Luke Freeman shot straight at Hamer on 42 minutes after a good run inside.

Hamer did well to turn away Mbe Soh’s injury-time header after he beat his marker at a corner.

Koroma blazed over from a narrow angle before Toffolo sliced a half-volley off target as Huddersfield created chances early in the second half.

The pressure paid off when Campbell showed great technique to volley home from 12 yards after Toffolo picked him out.

Forest striker Lewis Grabban fired narrowly over on 67 minutes after the ball fell kindly on the edge of the box.

Adama Diakhaby saw a goal-bound shot well blocked by Colback on his own six-yard line with 10 minutes to go.

Huddersfield should have sealed it with two minutes to go when Samba kept out Diakhaby one-on-one and Koroma failed to tap home the rebound.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie