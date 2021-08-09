Decision expected today on possible postponement of Tyrone-Kerry semi-final

The Tyrone panel pictured ahead of their recent Ulster final victory over Monaghan at Croke Park.

KERRY GAA CHAIRMAN Tim Murphy expects clarity on the county’s All-Ireland senior football semi-final against Tyrone to be provided by the GAA today.

Tyrone are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp ahead of a game that is scheduled to be played at Croke Park this Sunday afternoon (3.30pm).

Amid suggestions of a possible postponement, the Ulster champions had all players and management tested for the virus over the weekend.

With the results due by today, the two counties involved are awaiting a decision on the fixture from GAA officials.

“As I understand it, the entire Tyrone panel was tested for Covid on Saturday morning in conjunction with the GAA. A decision based on the outcome of that would be made at whatever point today that they get information on that,” Murphy told Radio Kerry.

“My information as I have it at this point in time is that the CCCC [Central Competitions Control Committee] will at some point today sit down when they know the full facts and have a conversation about any potential delay or otherwise.

“What I do know is that postponing games at this point in the year will be extremely challenging for the GAA, simply because the room isn’t there. It was a very tight schedule as it was and postponing matches would have a huge impact on club fixtures in all counties involved as well because of the compressed nature of it.”

The first semi-final, which will be contested by Mayo and champions Dublin, is set to be played at Croke Park this Saturday evening (6pm), with the decider currently scheduled for Sunday, 29 August.