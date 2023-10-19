Behind The Lines with Declan Bogue: Music, why GAA writing is a trade, and Jim McGuinness

THIS WEEK’S GUEST on Behind the Lines is our own Declan Bogue.

The 42′s podcast, where host Gavin Cooney interviews sportswriters about their career and their favourite writing, has a 100-plus episode back catalogue featuring some of the biggest names in sports journalism. To gain instant access, click here.

Advertisement

Declan talks us through the lives he led before breaking into journalism, and then how he earned his break.

We talk about Ulster football: what drives the rivalries, and what makes the competition so fierce?

We talk about the biggest controversy of his career, when Jim McGuinness kicked him out of his press conference after the 2012 All Ireland final victory, in the aftermath of writing a book with which Kevin Cassidy collaborated. Why did McGuinness do what he did? What’s their relationship like now? And did he feel any guilt on behalf of Cassidy, who was dropped from the Donegal panel before they won the All-Ireland?

The 42 Podcasts / SoundCloud

We also talk about the extraordinary will of Mickey Harte, the craft of writing, and music. A lot of music.

Listen to the full interview with Declan Bogue by subscribing to The42 here.