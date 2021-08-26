Bonner told he must reapply for position of Donegal manager

DECLAN BONNER HAS been told he must reapply for the position of Donegal senior football boss if he wants to remain in charge for a fifth season.

The Donegal county board have confirmed the manager’s role is open for candidates and Bonner has put his name forward to stay on.

In his second stint as manager, Donner led Donegal to Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019. However, a side viewed as All-Ireland contenders failed to emerge from the Super 8s both seasons before their shock provincial loss to Cavan in 2020.

Donegal were dumped out by Tyrone in July’s Ulster semi-final.

“Declan Bonner, Donegal’s senior team manager for the last five years, presented his report to County Committee at their virtual meeting tonight, Wednesday, August 25th,” a Donegal GAA statement read.

“He also advised he was putting his name forward to seek a new term and continue in his role as Donegal Senior Team Manager.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The position is also now open to others to apply and clubs have until 5.00 pm on Sunday August 29th to advise the County Executive about any candidate they wish to propose.”

Bonner, part of the 1992 All-Ireland winning side, previously managed the county from 1997 to 2000.