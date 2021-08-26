Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Bonner told he must reapply for position of Donegal manager

Declan Bonner has put his name forward for a new term.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 11:14 AM
1 hour ago 2,564 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5532081
Donegal manager Declan Bonner.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Donegal manager Declan Bonner.
Donegal manager Declan Bonner.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DECLAN BONNER HAS been told he must reapply for the position of Donegal senior football boss if he wants to remain in charge for a fifth season. 

The Donegal county board have confirmed the manager’s role is open for candidates and Bonner has put his name forward to stay on. 

In his second stint as manager, Donner led Donegal to Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019. However, a side viewed as All-Ireland contenders failed to emerge from the Super 8s both seasons before their shock provincial loss to Cavan in 2020.

Donegal were dumped out by Tyrone in July’s Ulster semi-final.

“Declan Bonner, Donegal’s senior team manager for the last five years, presented his report to County Committee at their virtual meeting tonight, Wednesday, August 25th,” a Donegal GAA statement read.

“He also advised he was putting his name forward to seek a new term and continue in his role as Donegal Senior Team Manager.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The position is also now open to others to apply and clubs have until 5.00 pm on Sunday August 29th to advise the County Executive about any candidate they wish to propose.”

Bonner, part of the 1992 All-Ireland winning side, previously managed the county from 1997 to 2000. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie