Dublin: 0°C Friday 8 January 2021
Two-time All-Star and Tipperary legend added to backroom team of Munster champions

Declan Browne will work as forwards coach under David Power for the Premier County footballers.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 8 Jan 2021, 11:30 AM
TIPPERARY BOSS DAVID Power has added Declan Browne to his coaching ticket for the 2021 campaign. 

The move was first reported by RTÉ Sport, and Tipperary have confirmed to The42 that the legendary figure will operate as forwards coach with the Munster champions.

During his 11-year career with the Premier County, Browne collected two All-Stars (1998 and 2003) and represented Ireland in two International Rules series.

An electric corner-forward in his day, Browne was one of the great attackers of his era.

His list of honours in the game includes winning the Tommy Murphy Cup as captain, in addition to the McGrath Cup and Munster Footballer of the Year. On the hurling front he won Munster and All-Ireland minor titles, a Munster U21 hurling crown and a pair of Fitzgibbon Cup titles.

Before Michael Quinlivan was honoured in 2016, he was the sole football All-Star in Tipperary football history.

The Moyle Rovers native worked managed the county’s U21 side, with a number of the current senior side involved.

Tipperary are reigning Munster champions and will operate in Division 3 this season.

