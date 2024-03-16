Advertisement
Declan Devine. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Swift return

Glentoran place former Bohemians boss in charge one week after sacking

Declan Devine will take on caretaker duties for the remainder of the Irish League season.
11 minutes ago

DECLAN DEVINE HAS made a swift return to management with Glentoran following his sacking by Bohemians last week.

The 50-year-old has been placed in caretaker charge for the remainder of this season following the departure of Warren Feeney.

Glentoran face Dungannon Swifts in the Irish League this afternoon and are currently in fifth place.

Devine was a player with Glentoran for two seasons and the former goalkeeper helped them lift the Irish Cup in 1996.

David Sneyd
