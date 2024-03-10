Bohemians part company with manager Declan Devine

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED manager Declan Devine has left the club.

Devine came under pressure after the Dublin club made a slow start to the new League of Ireland season, winning just one of their opening four games and sitting seventh in the table.

Bohemians were beaten 2-0 at home to Dublin rivals Shelbourne on Friday night, just five days after losing 2-1 away to Drogheda United.

Director of Football Pat Fenlon has been appointed to take charge of the team on an interim basis, with first-team coach Derek Pender to assist.

“The Board of Bohemian FC wish to put on record our thanks to Declan for the commitment, determination and enthusiasm he brought to the club since being appointed to the role in October 2022,” a club statement read.

“The club has also parted ways with assistant manager Gary Cronin, and the board also wish to thank him for his efforts since his appointment in November 2022.”

Devine led Bohemians to the FAI Cup final in 2023, losing 3-1 St Patrick’s Athletic at Aviva Stadium. They finished sixth in the Premier Division table last year, missing out on European qualification.

Bohemians will be back in action when they welcome Derry City to Dalymount Park on Friday night.