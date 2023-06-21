Limerick's Hannon: 'I'd play on one leg, but the All-Ireland semi-final will come too soon'

DECLAN HANNON IS hopeful he can play some further role in 2023 but admits the All-Ireland semi-final will likely come “too soon” as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Limerick hurling captain was forced off in the second half of the Munster final win over Clare earlier this month, and Limerick GAA offered an update through a statement on Sunday evening.

It ruled him out of the All-Ireland champions’ last-four clash against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents on 8 July, and while Hannon would love to be available, he doubts he will feature.

“I just got a bit of a knock in the Munster final to the knee obviously,” the Adare man says. “I’m rehabbing that at the minute and trying to get back performing on the pitch as quickly as possible. I’m just taking it day by day and week by week.

“I’d play on one leg if I could, but the All-Ireland semi-final will come too soon, they think. That’s just the way it is. We’ve had plenty of injuries down through the years, even this year with Seanie Finn earlier on in the year. We’re well used to these kind of things, we just have to get on with it.”

It’s all about the panel, he stresses: “A couple of injuries always come up and there might be suspensions, things like that, but, again, these are things we’ve dealt over the last few years. It’s good to have that experience as well.

“We’re very happy with the panel of players we have at the minute. We’d have every confidence in them going out onto the pitch the next day.”

Having played 36 of John Kiely’s 37 championship games, all but a 2019 meeting with Tipperary, Hannon is synonymous with the number six jersey at this stage. Limerick have no shortage of options to replace him at centre-half back.

“To be honest, when I’m playing the boys do a lot of the work. I’m only in the way half the time. Whoever goes in there the next day will have no bother at all.”

Asked if he will be back for the final should Limerick make it and continue their four in-a-row bid, the 30-year-old responds:

“You’d be hopeful. It’s just kind of day by day and see how the rehab goes.

“I don’t know, I couldn’t answer the question at the minute.”

