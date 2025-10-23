'We always knew he was a serious operator' - Limerick's leader during run of stunning success

AS OPENING STATEMENTS of intent go, this one stands out.

In November 2009 the Adare senior side landed in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a Munster semi-final against Newtownshandrum.

It was a clash of club heavyweights at the time – Adare the 2008 Munster finalists, Newtownshandrum the 2004 All-Ireland champions and 2006 finalists, both serial winners on their respective Cork and Limerick stages.

The teamsheets were populated by high-profile names – the O’Connor twins and Pat Mulcahy on one side; Mark Foley, Stephen Lavin, and Wayne McNamara in opposition.

And yet they were all overshadowed by a teenager, ten days shy of celebrating his 17th birthday.

Adare posted 1-14 on the board in a three-point defeat, their collective indebted to the young individual who struck 1-13 of that tally.

Declan Hannon’s hurling talent had already been signposted locally, this was the start of introducing him to a wider audience.

“We always knew he was a serious operator but that really was blowing it out of the water,” said Conor Fitzgerald, Adare team-mate and former Limerick dual star, when he recalled before the 2021 All-Ireland final, the origins of the Hannon hurling tale.

“Declan was next level, it was just a case of give him the ball. He was nailing everything that came into him. At that age, in a match like that, there were a lot of experienced bodies around the place, but he just held his own so well. It was ridiculous when you see someone performing at that level.

“He was the steadiest young lad, a solid guy you want on your team all day long.”

Declan Hannon in action for Adare in 2009. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

16 years on, Hannon chose on Tuesday night to draw the curtain down on a stunningly decorated career in Limerick colours.

The highlights reel will be extensive across a period that stretched from the spring of 2011 with a debut in a low-key league encounter up in Loughgiel against Antrim, to Croke Park in June when he was pressed in as a second-half substitute when Dublin produced a famous shock.

Seven Munster senior medals and five All-irelands as part of a dominant Limerick group, three All-Star awards offering proof of his own excellence. That he was the captain during that time, creating history with the level of success he achieved in that role, elevates Hannon’s standing all the more.

It was an era of incomparable success for Limerick hurling and Hannon’s own inter-county journey symbolised what the county experienced, the painstaking wait as hard days stacked up and then the sudden explosion as the silverware flowed.

His career can neatly be split into two sections, the opening seven seasons which yielded a single Munster senior medal, and then the last eight campaigns which yielded the five Liam MacCarthy Cup successes and those six provincial final wins on the spin.

As the county’s fortunes underwent a transformation, so did Hannon’s. He burst through as an attacking sensation, yet that brought added responsibilty and pressure. In the summer of 2013 he met those expectations when firing 0-17 across the victories against Tipperary and Cork that landed Limerick’s first Munster senior championsh in seventeen years.

But accuracy eluded him in the most unforgiving arena. The All-Ireland semi-final against Clare saw Hannon shoot five wides, four from frees, and those misses eroded his confidence and he was taken off midway through the second half. Inexperience offered no protection, Hannon was hit hard as the critcism rained down afterwards.

Declan Hannon after the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“I went down to his house on the Tuesday after the game and he was destroyed,” team-mate Donal O’Grady told Damian Lawlor in his book ‘Fields of Fire’.

“I’d say he was destroyed for a good while after. He had a trial for the Super 11 series (a hurling exhibition at Notre Dame University in Indiana), but he wouldn’t go because he couldn’t face inter-county players.”

Within twelve months he had reversed his own form in spectacular fashion. On an afternoon when Croke Park was battered by rain, Hannon swung over five points from play to bring Limerick desperately close to knocking down Kilkenny.

A few barren seasons followed as Hannon remained central to Limerick’s attacking plans. He had demonstrated that on other stages, the epic 2011 Munster U21 final when he took the Cork defence for 1-4, or the 2016 Fitzgibbon Cup decider when he amassed 1-12 to deliver Mary Immaculate College’s first title.

There had been glimpses in his underage days of forceful, prominent showings at the heart of defensive operations, once the John Kiely-Paul Kinnerk partnership took charge of Limerick at the outset of 2017, they made the decisive switch.

Limerick's Declan Hannon celebrates after the 2021 Munster final with manager John Kiely. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

Thus began his centre-back career. His play was a key ingredient in the Limerick dominance that ensued, the control he gave them in directing play at centre-back, aided by colleagues like William O’Donoghue dropping deep when required. Hannon provided a launchpad for so much of Limerick’s attacking play with the accurate and crisp nature of his striking.

He worked in sync with Diarmaid Byrnes and Kyle Hayes to construct a formidable half-back line. The scoring touch didn’t desert Hannon either, snapping over a pair of points in the 2021 All-Ireland final destruction of Cork, and launching the missile from distance that almost proved the 2022 Munster final match-winner until Tony Kelly’s sideline intervention.

As Derek Larkin, the long-time hurling coach in Ardscoil Rís where Hannon helped put them on the map with their Dr Harty Cup breakthroughs, put it when speaking before the 2018 All-Ireland – ‘Declan could just do great things with the ball.’

Declan Hannon in action in the 2022 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny's Billy Ryan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The calmness and composure he demonstrated on the pitch provided an insight into his suitability to be Limerick’s captain. His longevity inspired respect, the fortitude to rebound after a game like 2013 against Clare illustrated his steel, and his leadership was to the fore when Limerick utterly dominated the sport from 2018-23.

His decision to retire is not surprising. The last couple of seasons have been more grinding with injuries curtailing his involvement and teams rising to Limerick’s standards to pose problems for their defence.

From the outside the timing seems right. Hannon’s collection of hurling honours is highly impressive, his rich legacy has been assured.

Speaking to Declan Bogue of this parish in April, one line jumped out to capture the satisfaction the Adare man will take in his reflections of hurling at the very top.

“It’s been a lovely life, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”