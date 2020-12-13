BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 13 December 2020
Advertisement

Declan Hannon - 'I know all of those three people who aren’t with us are definitely looking down on us today'

The winning captain remembered those Limerick supporters who had recently passed away.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,690 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5298707
Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick's win.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick's win.
Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick's win.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CAPTAIN DECLAN HANNON paid tribute to three Limerick supporters who passed recently after he had helped his team claim All-Ireland glory today.

The mother of team performance psychologist Caroline Currid was one of those along with two other Limerick natives.

Hannon singled them out when speaking after the game and also expressed his rope that Limerick supporters would respect public health guidelines this week.

“Sadly Caroline’s Mam passed away last week. She was diagnosed with cancer only two weeks ago, so very sad. In my own parish of Adare, we lost a 21-year-old, Cathal Scanlon my neighbour, who had cystic fibrosis. A friend of mine’s mother, Geraldine Aherne, with the coronavirus.

“I know how much it hurts families, it’s terrible, and I hope the Limerick public just respect all the guidelines now for the rest of the week. I don’t know how much of a lift it can give them. Look, I know all of those three people who aren’t with us are definitely looking down on us today.”

The second All-Ireland triumph backs up Limerick’s breakthrough win in 2018.

“Great, feels even better, I think,” reflected Hannon.

“I’m unbelievably proud of the boys, throughout the lockdowns and things when we took a break, at the back of your mind you are always thinking of getting here. So it was a long long year, but we are over the moon, absolutely delighted. These boys work so hard and I’m so happy for them.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Success was achieved with a highly accomplished display as Limerick ran out victors by 11 points. There was a fluency to Limerick’s play throughout which enabled them to stay in control.

“We spoke about it throughout the week that we wanted to put in a full performance. After the last couple of games we weren’t overly happy, we played in fits and starts, like. We just honed in on trying to play for 70 minutes. I wasn’t happy throughout the last couple of games because I wasn’t getting on enough ball or doing enough for the team, so yeh happier today.”

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie