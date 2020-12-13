Declan Hannon - 'I know all of those three people who aren’t with us are definitely looking down on us today'

CAPTAIN DECLAN HANNON paid tribute to three Limerick supporters who passed recently after he had helped his team claim All-Ireland glory today.

The mother of team performance psychologist Caroline Currid was one of those along with two other Limerick natives.

Hannon singled them out when speaking after the game and also expressed his rope that Limerick supporters would respect public health guidelines this week.

“Sadly Caroline’s Mam passed away last week. She was diagnosed with cancer only two weeks ago, so very sad. In my own parish of Adare, we lost a 21-year-old, Cathal Scanlon my neighbour, who had cystic fibrosis. A friend of mine’s mother, Geraldine Aherne, with the coronavirus.

“I know how much it hurts families, it’s terrible, and I hope the Limerick public just respect all the guidelines now for the rest of the week. I don’t know how much of a lift it can give them. Look, I know all of those three people who aren’t with us are definitely looking down on us today.”

The second All-Ireland triumph backs up Limerick’s breakthrough win in 2018.

“Great, feels even better, I think,” reflected Hannon.

“I’m unbelievably proud of the boys, throughout the lockdowns and things when we took a break, at the back of your mind you are always thinking of getting here. So it was a long long year, but we are over the moon, absolutely delighted. These boys work so hard and I’m so happy for them.”

Success was achieved with a highly accomplished display as Limerick ran out victors by 11 points. There was a fluency to Limerick’s play throughout which enabled them to stay in control.

“We spoke about it throughout the week that we wanted to put in a full performance. After the last couple of games we weren’t overly happy, we played in fits and starts, like. We just honed in on trying to play for 70 minutes. I wasn’t happy throughout the last couple of games because I wasn’t getting on enough ball or doing enough for the team, so yeh happier today.”

